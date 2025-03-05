Whataburger and Kansas City Royals Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. have joined forces in a clever out-of-home campaign, bringing Kansas City a billboard that’s turning heads and winning hearts. The Wittaburger billboard merges the iconic Texas-based brand with the Kansas City star athlete, who was also born and raised in Texas, in a way that feels right at home.

Wilkins Media and Hustle Sports Group tapped out-of-home creative duo Up To Something to create and pitch a billboard idea to Whataburger. “Getting the chance to work with a beloved brand like Whataburger and an all-star player like Bobby Witt Jr. was an incredible opportunity,” said Richard Molinaro, co-founder of Up To Something. “It’s the kind of project where everything just clicks—the brand, the player, the city—and that’s what makes it so special.”

The Wittaburger billboard playfully blends Witt’s name with the burger chain, making an instant connection with Royals fans and reinforcing Whataburger’s growing presence in the city. “We love these boards! Bobby does, too!” said Donna Tuttle, VP of Marketing at Whataburger.

Witt Jr just finished a historic 2024 MLB season in which he made his first All-Star Game and was awarded Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, Heart & Hustle Award, First Team All-MLB, and AL MVP Runner-Up. This billboard campaign is part of a larger partnership with Whataburger that includes a TV commercial, appearances, and even a viral custom built Wittaburger pop-up restaurant at his wedding in December.

Why It Works

The Wittaburger campaign highlights the power of localized out-of-home advertising—a strategy that doesn’t just promote a brand but makes it feel like part of the local culture. Here’s why this billboard stands out:

Quick & Clever – With only seconds to capture attention, “Wittaburger” delivers an immediate, memorable impact.

Hyper-Local Appeal – Designed specifically for Kansas City and Royals fans, the message resonates deeply with the audience.

Sports + Food = A Perfect Match – Combining two local passions—baseball and burgers—creates instant brand affinity.

Authentic Brand Voice – The campaign reinforces Whataburger’s fun, fan-friendly personality with a local star that has Texas roots.

Takeaways for Brands

“A great restaurant billboard doesn’t just sell—it sparks a connection,” said Todd Turner, co-founder of Up To Something. “When a campaign feels like it belongs to a city and its people, that’s when you know you’ve hit a home run.”

For brands looking to stand out with billboard advertising, the key is to get local, get clever, and make it personal. Whether through wordplay, hometown heroes, or cultural references, strategic OOH creative can drive brand engagement in a big way.