Which Wich Now Offers Customers Health-Focused Cloud Bread

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches is giving guests a new choice with the unveiling of the all-new Cloud'WICH. Created with an exclusive partnership in the sandwich space with The Cloud Bread Company, customers can now order their favorite Wich on healthy, great-tasting Cloud Bread.

Made with four simple ingredients – eggs, cream cheese, baking soda and baking powder – this new option is certified gluten-free, sugar-free, with zero carbs, no added preservatives and only 35 calories per slice. The Cloud'WICH caters to a variety of nutritional lifestyles, allowing those on keto, gluten-free, or low-carb diets to enjoy their favorite sandwich again.

"We are always excited to innovate and be first to market with unique products for our guests," says Which Wich Founder, Jeff Sinelli. "This is a bread alternative, born on TikTok, that's gluten-free, carb-free AND delicious."

The Cloud'WICH is available at most Which Wich locations. Customers can make any regular-sized Wich a Cloud'WICH for $1.50.