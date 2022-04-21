Which Wich to Offer Crypto Box Meal

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches is taking the booming cryptocurrency world by storm, revealing a brand-new Crypto Box meal available only on April 29 at Which Wich locations in the U.S., while supplies last.

The new Crypto Box meal includes any regular 7-inch sandwich, a cookie, a bag of chips and a large drink, plus as an additional gift, a limited-edition, Which Wich-branded CryptoCoin that is worth $10 on April 29 but fluctuates daily for up to two years based on Bitcoin-to-U.S. dollar conversion rates. Each CryptoCoin comes with an instruction card for redeeming the CryptoCoin’s value for Which Wich food and drink or a mailed check. The meal box is priced at just $15, and locations will offer a limited supply of 100 Crypto Box meals.

Crypto exchange platform Gemini recently found that only 14 percent of Americans own some form of cryptocurrency, creating an opportunity to expose new audiences to crypto market dynamics through this one-day promotion.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a chance to dip their toes into the growth potential of the cryptocurrency market, but with the guarantee of a delicious Which Wich meal, too,” says Jeff Sinelli, Founder, CEO and Chief Vibe Officer of Which Wich. “It’s a great way for our guests to enjoy their favorite Wich and our custom Mountain Dew VIBE, with the added value of experiencing the excitement of cryptocurrency.”

All purchasers of the Which Wich Crypto Meal box can authenticate and track the value of their free Which Wich CryptoCoin at whichwich.com/cryptobox. The coin is redeemable for food and drink at Which Wich restaurants or a check paid by mail by the Which Wich corporate office, in an amount based on their CrytpoCoin’s change in value on any given day compared to the initial $10 value on April 29, 2022, for up to two years from issuance.