White Castle, the iconic family-owned fast food business, is expanding its menu with three brand-new limited-time-only additions — The BBQ Pulled Pork Slider, Triple Cheese Tots and Pumpkin Latte Cheesecake dessert-on-a-stick, all crafted to satisfy both savory and sweet cravings

BBQ Cravings and Savings

The new BBQ Pulled Pork Slider features slow roasted pulled pork, smoked with all-natural hickory wood and blended with just the right amount of specially seasoned, sweet BBQ sauce.

“The BBQ Pulled Pork Slider is everything Cravers love about White Castle, including one-of-a kind flavor, high-quality ingredients and unbeatable value, all in one handheld masterpiece,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “The slow-roasted, sweet, smoky and savory profile is a celebration of flavor that brings something entirely new to the Castle while staying true to what we do best: satisfying the Crave.”

This delectable Slider is the highlight of the new $4.99 Combo Meal, demonstrating quality and quantity can coexist. The budget-friendly combo features two BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders with a small fry and soft drink

Say Cheese!

The innovative culinary team at White Castle is also unveiling two brand-new additions to the menu. The new Triple Cheese Tots, with eight pieces per order, up the ante on the deliciousness of the Classic Tater Tots. They are infused with bits of cheddar, colby jack and mozzarella cheese. The marriage of two of America’s favorites, potatoes and cheese, has the versatility to serve as a side for lunch or dinner, or as a shareable snack any time of day.

White Castle is also helping Cravers embrace the spirit of autumn with the introduction of the new Pumpkin Latte Cheesecake dessert-on-a-stick. The rich and creamy dessert combines the warm flavor of pumpkin spice with the boldness of coffee and the sweet indulgence of cheesecake. The crust is made with crushed graham cracker and brown sugar.

“We’re excited to welcome both of these crave-worthy treats to the menu,” Richardson said. “The new Pumpkin Latte Cheesecake dessert-on-a-stick is the perfect treat for autumn, blending the coziness of a pumpkin spice latte with the luscious texture of classic cheesecake. The Triple Cheese Tots are proof that three cheeses are better than one. They’re the ultimate cheesy companion to any Slider combo.”

The BBQ Pulled Pork Combo meal, the new Triple Cheese Tots and the Pumpkin Latte Cheesecake dessert-on-a-stick are available at participating Castles beginning Sept. 8.

Craver Nation Rewards members rack up on flavor and savings

Members of Craver Nation Rewards, White Castle’s customer loyalty program, are in for a treat this fall with perks tied to White Castle’s latest limited-time offerings. Members can enjoy one free item of their choice — a BBQ Pulled Pork Slider, Pumpkin Latte Cheesecake dessert-on-a-stick or Triple Cheese Tots — during the first week of the new items’ debut (Sept. 8 through 14). Additionally, for those up for a flavor adventure, the Bonus Quest rewards members who try all three new items with $2 off a future mobile order. It’s White Castle’s way of making every Crave more rewarding — and more delicious.