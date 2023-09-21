White Castle Adds Delivery Option to App

White Castle, the innovative company that helped make the hamburger an American household staple, is now providing delivery as an option within its White Castle app. The in-app delivery option gives Cravers the convenience of having their favorite menu items, such as a 10-sack of Original Sliders, delivered to them at the same everyday low pricing they find at their local Castle.

With this update rolled out in all of its restaurant markets, White Castle no longer relies solely on a third-party app to initiate delivery service. In-app delivery allows Cravers to pay the same price for their meal as if they were visiting the Castle, with only a simple $4.99 flat delivery fee and no other hidden or additional fees.

“The White Castle app has delivered cravings and savings for customers since it first launched,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “The addition of delivery in the app truly makes this a one-stop shop for anyone looking to satisfy their hankering for that one-of-a-kind taste of White Castle!”

White Castle’s new service is a partnership with Uber Direct, Uber’s white-label delivery platform, and is available now to all users of the White Castle app. With the collaboration with Uber Direct, the app is the best value for White Castle delivery. Cravers can order delivery directly from a Castle (within a 5-mile radius of Castles serviced by Uber Direct). The app uses Uber technology to connect each order with a driver or courier to ensure your Sliders arrive hot and on time.

“The only thing missing from the in-app delivery experience is hearing the sizzle of the onions and smelling the burgers on the griddle,” says Richardson. “Sliders, sides and every menu item are available, all day long for delivery, with just a few taps of the app.”

“Uber is constantly innovating to make it easier for restaurants to meet their customers where they are,” says Bernie Huddlestun, head of Uber Direct in the United States. “We are excited to team up with White Castle to power on-demand delivery straight from their White Castle app.”

With the addition of delivery, the all-encompassing White Castle app also features: