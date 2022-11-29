White Castle and Captain Puff Create a Signature Drink

White Castle is teaming up with well-known social media influencer and gaming streamer Captain Puffy to promote her new Coca-Cola Freestyle drink available only at White Castle restaurants.

The Sprite Puffy Mix combines the lemon-lime crispness of Sprite with the sweet notes of grape and raspberry. It will be available as a limited-time special beginning today for in-person dining, for carryout in the drive-thru window, and through online ordering. Between now and December 31, Cravers who use the code “PUFFY” when ordering online or through the White Castle app will receive a free small soft drink to try Sprite Puffy Mix themselves.

Captain Puffy will promote the new soft drink on her social media channels. She has more than 1.6 million followers on Twitch, 694,000 followers on Instagram, 835,000 followers on TikTok and more than 1.3 million followers on Twitter. She will also host a one-hour live stream from the dining room of the White Castle in Centereach, New York, on Nov. 18 from noon to 1 p.m.

“Collaborating with Captain Puffy gives us the opportunity to connect with some of our fans in a way we haven’t connected with them before,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We know a lot of our Cravers are also big-time gamers, so this partnership with Captain Puffy helps us reach them where they are."

The Sprite Puffy Mix isn’t the only White Castle item that gamers will enjoy. The family-owned business’s famed Sliders make ideal gaming snacks, whether they’re purchased from a Castle or from a retail store. They fit in one hand, they are easy to eat, and they taste delicious.

In addition, knowing that many gamers log on at night, White Castle has a line of “Night Castle” merchandise that will appeal to this crowd. Gamers can set up with a Night Castle mousepad and settle in wearing a glow-in-the-dark tee-shirt or a short- or long-sleeve Night Castle button-down shirt, a pair of constellation-themed socks, and a beanie or ball cap. The Night Castle ice bucket, along with the glow-in-the-dark cups and ice cubes, will also add to the nighttime fun.