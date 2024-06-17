White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger restaurant, is giving chicken and value the royal treatment this summer season with the return of Hidden Valley Ranch Chicken Rings and the introduction of Smoky BBQ Chicken Rings. These versions of the uniquely shaped, lightly breaded and deliciously all white meat Chicken Rings are just 12 for $3.99 at participating Castles.



The new Smoky BBQ Chicken Rings feature the perfect blend of spices, not too sweet and not too spicy, that deliver bold flavor in every bite. The Hidden Valley Ranch Chicken Rings are dusted with authentic Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning — a tangy blend of garlic and chives with just the right touch of buttermilk.



“The Chicken Rings showcase our culinary team’s creativity through bold flavors that promise to take your taste buds on a wild ride,” said Chef Phillip Bach, Head Chef and Director of Product Innovation at White Castle. “These crafted seasonings elevate our iconic Chicken Rings to a whole new level!”



The Chicken Rings versatility allows Cravers to pair them with their favorite White Castle Sliders or enjoy them as the main entrée. They’re also the perfect treat during a visit to Night Castle, a late-night oasis where customers can order any menu favorite, anytime. More than two-thirds of White Castles are open 24/7 and others past midnight, providing customers delicious menu offerings and value no matter the time cravings’ hit.



“These Chicken Rings variations are the perfect treat to serve at gatherings with family and friends all summer long,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president for White Castle. “The flavor is delicious and the value at 12 for $3.99 Chicken Rings is truly appetizing.”



Feed the Family with a Shareable Meal



The number for the summer season at White Castle is nine. Shareable Meal #9 features 10 steam-grilled Original Sliders, 20 lightly breaded, all white meat Chicken Rings, and one sack of crispy crinkle cut fries. Shareable Meal #9 is the perfect option for Cravers looking to feed their family without breaking a sweat, or the bank.



Special Deals and Offers



Sun’s out which means the deals are out! White Castle is offering hot deals and specials designed to continue a long-held tradition of emphasizing both value and one-of-a-kind taste. Offers include a celebration of the longest day of the year, a BOGO special worthy of fireworks over the July Fourth weekend, and a deal that will save you some cheddar on National Cheesecake Day.



Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in June and July.



Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle’s social media and/or website)



Occasion Offer Dates Summer Solstice BOGO free small shake after 8 p.m. (online orders use code SUMMER) June 20 – 23 National Onion Day BOGO 2 free Sliders (limit 2 free) June 27 – 30 Independence Day BOGO individual combo meal July 4 – 7 National French Fries Day BOGO free small fries (online orders use code FRYDAY) July 12 National Cheesecake Day BOGO free dessert-on-a-stick (online orders use code CAKEDAY) July 30

“The summer season is full of memorable moments around every corner, and we’re here to help you maximize your time and money soaking it all in,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Value has always been our focus at White Castle. No matter your plans this summer, we are your spot morning, noon and during the late-night hours at Night Castle to find a variety of great food at an appealing price.”