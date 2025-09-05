White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger restaurant and home to The Original Slider, is offering a variety of discounts, offers and treats this Autumn to ensure Cravers can enjoy a quality meal without worrying about busting the budget.

Deals throughout the fall available in Castles, online and through Craver Nation Rewards, include a BOGO deal to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day in September, five special deals during Halloween week in October and a tempting BOGO offer for National Fast-Food Day in November.

“Autumn is the season of treats, and we’ve made sure White Castle is packed with plenty of them,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Our special discounts and deals this season are designed to bring people together, to laugh, share and enjoy the simple pleasure of a hot and tasty meal, all without worrying about the cost. At White Castle, value isn’t just a tradition, it’s our promise.”

For more fall offers, customers can join Craver Nation Rewards, the free-to-join customer loyalty program which offers high-value perks, points and rewards to members.

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in September, October, and November.

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle’s social media and/or website)

Occasion Offer Date National Cheeseburger Day BOGO free Cheese Slider (limit 1 free) Use code: SAYCHEESE Sept. 18 ­– 21 Celebrate Fall Free Dessert-on-a-Stick with any purchase Sept. 22 – 26 Halloween $5 off any Crave Case of 30 Sliders Use code: BOO Oct. 29 – 31 Daylight Cravings Time BOGO Individual Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Nov. 2 – 5 National Fast-Food Day BOGO 5 Cheese Sliders (limit 5 free) Nov. 16

Offers for Craver Nation Rewards Members (available through the White Castle app)