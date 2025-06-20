As the sun sets later and the nights grow warmer, White Castle is turning up the heat on summer with a bold reminder: There’s only one true destination for nocturnal Cravings — and that’s Night Castle.

Beginning June 20, the eve of the summer solstice and the shortest night of the year, White Castle is introducing new hours, new gear and unbeatable deals through Craver Nation Rewards for late-night snackers and mealtime adventurers alike.

“White Castle has always been there for our Cravers when it matters most — even when the clock strikes midnight and beyond,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Night Castle isn’t just a moment in time — it’s a state of mind. Whether it’s summer nights, weekend outings or just a craving that won’t quit, we’re proud to be the place people turn to for craveable flavor, great value and unforgettable memories.”

Expanded Late-Night Hours to Meet the Crave

White Castle is proud to announce that 91% of its Castles are now open until 1 a.m. or later and 72% are open 24/7 — the highest level of late-night operating hours since 2020. Whether it’s a midnight snack, a 2 a.m. meal with friends or the perfect nightcap to a summer night out, Night Castle is ready.

New Night Castle Merch Drops at House of Crave

To help Cravers suit up for the season, White Castle is dropping all-new Night Castle-themed merchandise exclusively at its online store, HouseOfCrave.com.

The limited-edition lineup, available beginning June 20, includes:

A Night Castle baseball jersey for the MVP of the midnight snack squad.

A classic Night Castle T-shirt.

A Night Castle table pong set (with cups included) for summer fun.

Popcorn buckets perfect for late-night movie marathons.

Cravers can visit HouseofCrave.com to shop the full collection and celebrate the vibe that only Night Castle delivers.

Late-Night Value for Craver Nation Rewards Members

Night Castle is not just about being open late — it’s also about rewarding those who Crave the most.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Sept. 7, Craver Nation Rewards members can unlock two exclusive offers:

The $6 Cheesy Cravings Meal: Four cheese Sliders, three cheese sticks, a small fry and a small soft drink.

$5 off in-app delivery orders.

Both deals are available through the White Castle app. Signing up for Craver Nation Rewards is free, fast and the easiest way to maximize the Crave — especially after dark.