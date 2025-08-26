The crave is coming to Daytona Beach! White Castle, home of The Original Slider and America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, today announced it has signed a lease to build a new Castle at 1944 LPGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida, 32117. Grand opening is forecasted for late summer 2026.

The Daytona Beach Castle will be designed in White Castle’s modern “neighborhood” prototype style. Plans call for indoor seating, outdoor seating, and two drive-thru lanes where team members will deliver orders directly to cars. When it opens, the new Castle will create more than 70 jobs for local residents, reinforcing White Castle’s long-standing commitment to community growth and opportunity.

“This commitment marks the next exciting step in our Florida expansion,” said Jamie T. Richardson, Vice President of White Castle. “Our Orlando and Clermont Castles have been embraced with open arms, and we can’t wait to bring our beloved sliders to Daytona Beach. Known as ‘The World’s Most Famous Beach’ and part of Florida’s Fun Coast, Daytona’s vibrant, growing community is a perfect match for our fun-loving, customer-centric brand. We’re eager to meet the crave and become part of the fabric of this community.”

The Daytona Beach restaurant will mark White Castle’s fourth free-standing Castle in Florida. It builds on the momentum of the brand’s successful 2021 return to the Sunshine State with the Orlando flagship—the largest White Castle in the world—and the Clermont Castle, which opened earlier this month to enthusiastic Craver response. Brandon McCalla of JLL partnered with White Castle on the site selection process

White Castle previously announced plans for a third free-standing Castle in Kissimmee at O-town West, which is scheduled to open prior to its Daytona location and bring even more of the brand’s iconic Sliders to the region. In addition, the company operates a Crave ’n Go location in Orlando, providing delivery and grab-and-go service to meet demand in the fast-growing market.