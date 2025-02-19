While value is always on the menu at White Castle, the fast-food Slider chain is giving customers even more of the deals they crave with new limited-time offers.

These limited-time offers run from now until April 20 and are available in select White Castle markets. (See available markets below.)

10 Cheese Sliders at more than 30 percent off the regular price

The first offer lets customers pick up a Cheesy 10 Sack for just $7.99 in most markets. That’s over $3 off the regular price of 10 Cheese Sliders! Customers can choose from American, smoked cheddar and jalapeño cheese.

The $7.99 Cheesy 10 Sack deal is available in the greater Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville, Lexington, Minneapolis and Nashville markets.

The Cheesy 10 Sack is also available for $8.99 at Castles in New York City and Long Island, a savings of more than $4 in that market, and for $8.99 in Arizona, a savings of more than $5 in that market.

New Crave & Save Meal for $6

Meanwhile, White Castle restaurants in the Detroit and St. Louis metro areas and in New Jersey are making a different but amazing deal available — the new Crave & Save Meal for just $6. Customers can choose between two Cheese Sliders or two Chicken Ring Sliders along with crinkle cut french fries, three chicken rings and a 21-ounce soft drink.

“At White Castle, we’re all about delivering great food at an unbeatable value, and these two limited-time offers are just the latest way we’re bringing affordable fun and flavor to our customers,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Whether they’re getting the Cheesy 10 Sack — at 30% off the regular price — or the Crave & Save Meal, they can count on White Castle for serving up big savings.”

Shrimp Nibblers are back in time for seafood season

White Castle’s popular Shrimp Nibblers are also available now through April 20 (or while supplies last) in all markets except Florida. Available in small, medium and sack sizes, these bite-sized butterfly shrimp are coated in a seasoned batter and fried to golden, crispy perfection.

The limited-time-only Shrimp Nibblers expand White Castle’s variety of quality seafood during the Lenten season, a time of year when many customers desire nonmeat options. Panko Fish Sliders, made from wild Alaska pollock, are available in all Castles all year long. Fish Nibblers, also made from wild Alaska pollock, are on the menu for a limited time in all Castles (excluding the Florida market).

“Our wild-caught Alaska pollock is known for its exceptional quality and flavor,” said Sarah Wallace, spokesperson for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. “Sourced from the pristine waters of Alaska, our fish have a natural sweetness and mild flavor that elevate White Castle’s Fish Nibblers and Panko Fish Sliders to a whole new level of deliciousness.”

“The Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) is proud to support Panko Fish Sliders and Fish Nibblers — both made with wild Alaska pollock — at White Castle restaurants,” said Craig Morris, CEO of GAPP. “Made from sustainably harvested, 100% whole fillets of wild Alaska pollock, White Castle’s Panko Fish Sliders and Fish Nibblers provide a great tasting experience for consumers on the go.”