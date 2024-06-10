Sun’s out and deals are out as White Castle, the iconic and family-owned fast-food restaurant, is offering hot deals and specials designed to continue a long-held tradition of emphasizing both value and one-of-a-kind taste. Offers this summer at White Castle include discounts on Father’s Day, a BOGO special worthy of fireworks over the July Fourth weekend, and a deal that will save you some cheddar on National Cheesecake Day.



“The summer season is full of memorable moments around every corner, and we’re here to help you maximize your time and money soaking it all in,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Value has always been our focus at White Castle. No matter your plans this summer, we are your spot morning, noon and during the late-night hours at Night Castle to find a variety of great food at an appealing price.”



Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in June and July.

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle’s social media and/or website)