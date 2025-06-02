White Castle is jumping for joy at the arrival of June. America’s first fast-food hamburger restaurant is offering customers specials and deals throughout the month to mark the occasion.

There are five specific deals that I would like to highlight that should check off both the quality and quantity boxes for your readers looking for special offers in June.

Father’s Day Weekend: 20% off any order June 13 – 15 (use code WCDAD).

Shortest Night of the Year: BOGO free small shake after 8 p.m. June 20 – 22 (use code SUMMER).

National Onion Day: Buy 2, get 2 free Sliders June 27 – 29 (limit 2 free).

BOGO free Double Cheese Sliders June 1 – 30 (At Castle only).

10 Cheese Sliders & sack of fries for $12 June 1 – 30 (Mobile only).

There’s also a limited-time offer of six Original Sliders for just $4. The discounted price – just under 67¢ per Slider – is less than the regular menu price of Original Sliders in 2012.