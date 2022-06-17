    White Castle to Become 'Night Castle' to Celebrate Summer Solstice

    Industry News | June 17, 2022
    White Castle Night Castle.
    White Castle
    No matter where Cravers live, White Castle is always ready to be part of their late-night adventures.

    White Castle has long been known as a late-night hot spot, the last stop after a fun night, the place to go for nocturnal cravings. It’s a reputation that the 101-year-old family-owned business not only relishes but also encourages by keeping castles open late to serve its Cravers morning, noon and night.

    In recognition of its standing as the after-hours scene for food and fun, White Castle will be celebrating throughout the summer with a series of promotions acknowledging its nightly transformation from White Castle to Night Castle.

    Beginning June 20 — the Summer Solstice and the shortest night of the year — White Castle’s 20-Slider Crave Clutch will sport a new, limited-time Night Castle design featuring scary eyes and teeth, turning the normal packaging into a late-night party monster to inspire nighttime merrymaking. Three new collectible soft drink cups will also feature a Night Castle design.

    In addition, White Castle’s House of Crave online gift shop will feature a whole new line of after-dark apparel, including socks, a hoodie, a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and a Hawaiian shirt, as well as Night Castle accessories like LED cups, LED ice cubs, an LED gaming mousepad, an ice bucket, and a sleep mask.

    While late-night adventures at the Castle should be epic, they should also be safe. So, between June 20 and July 4, White Castle will offer a free small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink to all customers who identify themselves as a designated driver, allowing everyone to have a memorable – but safe – night at White Castle.

    “Many a craver have spent many a late night at White Castle,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We are there for all our cravers in search of some after-hours sustenance — like a beacon of light at night. Our new Night Castle packaging and merchandise will help make every night a good night at White Castle.”

    No matter where Cravers live, White Castle is always ready to be part of their late-night adventures. White Castle’s famous Sliders – and now their juicy tender white meat Chicken Rings – are available in the freezer aisles of grocery and other retail stores across the country.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

    read more