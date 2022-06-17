White Castle to Become 'Night Castle' to Celebrate Summer Solstice

White Castle has long been known as a late-night hot spot, the last stop after a fun night, the place to go for nocturnal cravings. It’s a reputation that the 101-year-old family-owned business not only relishes but also encourages by keeping castles open late to serve its Cravers morning, noon and night.

In recognition of its standing as the after-hours scene for food and fun, White Castle will be celebrating throughout the summer with a series of promotions acknowledging its nightly transformation from White Castle to Night Castle.

Beginning June 20 — the Summer Solstice and the shortest night of the year — White Castle’s 20-Slider Crave Clutch will sport a new, limited-time Night Castle design featuring scary eyes and teeth, turning the normal packaging into a late-night party monster to inspire nighttime merrymaking. Three new collectible soft drink cups will also feature a Night Castle design.

In addition, White Castle’s House of Crave online gift shop will feature a whole new line of after-dark apparel, including socks, a hoodie, a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and a Hawaiian shirt, as well as Night Castle accessories like LED cups, LED ice cubs, an LED gaming mousepad, an ice bucket, and a sleep mask.

While late-night adventures at the Castle should be epic, they should also be safe. So, between June 20 and July 4, White Castle will offer a free small Coca-Cola Freestyle drink to all customers who identify themselves as a designated driver, allowing everyone to have a memorable – but safe – night at White Castle.

“Many a craver have spent many a late night at White Castle,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We are there for all our cravers in search of some after-hours sustenance — like a beacon of light at night. Our new Night Castle packaging and merchandise will help make every night a good night at White Castle.”

No matter where Cravers live, White Castle is always ready to be part of their late-night adventures. White Castle’s famous Sliders – and now their juicy tender white meat Chicken Rings – are available in the freezer aisles of grocery and other retail stores across the country.