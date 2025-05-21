White Castle, home of The Original Slider and a champion of great taste at unbeatable prices, is bringing value front and center with the launch of a new limited-time offer: six Original Sliders for just $4. The discounted price — just under 67¢ per Slider — is less than the regular menu price of Original Sliders in 2012. This Crave-worthy deal reinforces White Castle’s legacy of affordability during times when customers need it most.

As economic pressures continue to weigh on families nationwide, White Castle is standing by its commitment to serve hot, tasty food that everyone can afford. This “6 for $4” deal, which kicked off May 9, is more than a special offer — it’s a message to Cravers everywhere: we’re fighting for you. With over 100 years of experience delivering comfort in a bun, White Castle is proud to offer this high-value option to help customers satisfy their cravings without compromising their budget. This offer is available in all restaurant markets except Florida.

“At White Castle, we know that making every dollar count can make a big difference right now,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “This new deal makes hot and tasty even tastier with such an affordable price. We think of it as a little unexpected joy to make your day even better.”

This offer joins White Castle’s ongoing lineup of delicious deals, including the return of the 12-piece Chicken Rings for just $3.99 — another value-focused fan favorite. Now available in both the Classic and bold Cheddar Blast flavors, Chicken Rings provide an irresistible pairing to any Slider combo or serve as a tasty meal on their own.

“When folks are watching every dollar, they know they can count on White Castle for meals that are big on flavor and easy on the wallet. It’s about being there for our Cravers — today, tomorrow and always,” Richardson said.

Customers can access even more discounts and perks by getting on White Castle’s app and signing up for its free customer loyalty program, Craver Nation Rewards. It is easy to join, and new members who sign up in the app get $5 off their first mobile order.