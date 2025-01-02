White Castle, America’s first fast-food restaurant and home of the real all-day breakfast menu, is ready to take taste buds on a delectable journey with the limited time return of the French Toast Slider. Because White Castle isn’t afraid to push the boundaries, this sweet treat, like all breakfast menu items, can be enjoyed morning, noon, and even at Night Castle!

The French Toast Slider is a Slider sized Cinnamon Swirl French Toast sandwich layered with a fresh cracked egg, American cheese and a choice of savory sausage or hickory smoked bacon! The bread is made with flavor notes of cinnamon, vanilla and butter.

“A classic breakfast item with a White Castle twist makes for the perfect, Craveable Slider that can be enjoyed at the table or on the go any time of day or night,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “This marriage of sweet and savory was an instant hit when we first introduced the French Toast Slider in 2023, and we’re excited to start 2025 by giving people what they crave. Act fast, they’re only sticking around for a limited time only.”

The French Toast Slider, available now through April 20 or while supplies last, adds a sweet touch to an already-beloved menu of breakfast favorites that are available anytime of the day or night. Cravers have been turning to White Castle for decades to enjoy the fresh cracked eggs, soft Slider buns, tasty bacon and sausage, classic toast, genuine Belgian waffles, Hash Brown Nibblers and the best coffee around.

Every Day Value Offers

For more of that Winter-perfect comfort food, members of Craver Nation Rewards, the free-to-join loyalty program that brings high-value perks, points and rewards for members, are being offered an exclusive free $5 Sloppy Joe Combo Upgrade. The upgrade includes a small Mac & Cheese Nibblers (instead of a small fry) and a medium soft drink (instead of a small soft drink).