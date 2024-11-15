It doesn’t seem possible, but White Castle has been a part of the Phoenix community for five years already!

The family-owned business opened its first Arizona restaurant in Scottsdale in October 2019. Since then, it opened a Castle in Tempe in November 2023 and a Castle in Goodyear in June of this year.

“We love being here in Arizona. The wonderful people in this part of the state have been unbelievable to us,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Their craving and enthusiasm for Sliders haven’t subsided since we first opened our doors here in 2019, and for that, we’re very grateful.”

In celebration of the five-year milestone, White Castle is offering a buy 5, get 5 free Original Sliders deal to Phoenix-area members of Craver Nation Rewards, White Castle’s customer loyalty program. The offer is good from Nov. 16 — National Fast Food Day — to Nov. 22. Customers can sign up for Craver Nation Rewards on the White Castle app. It’s free, fast and easy.

White Castle’s three Arizona restaurants have sold a combined 15.3 million Sliders — that includes all variations of beef, chicken, fish, breakfast and Impossible Sliders. That’s 27.7 Sliders — nearly a 30-Slider Crave Case — for every person in Scottsdale, Tempe and Goodyear.

The three Castles employ a total of 107 team members. Ten of them have been working at White Castle since the Scottsdale Castle first opened; two of them, Lotoya Grant and Sonya Duckett, have been promoted to general manager and two others, Darion Woods and Stephanie Davis, have been promoted to assistant general manager at the Tempe and Goodyear locations. White Castle is known as a great place to work, having earned the official Great Place To Work Certification.

“From record-breaking crowds to White Castle weddings, we’ve had so many memorable moments in Arizona, and we can’t wait to have many more,” Richardson said.