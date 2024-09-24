It’s almost Halloween, time to eat, drink and be scary — with a little assist from White Castle. Always looking for ways to help its Cravers create memorable moments, the family-owned business is unveiling some very special Halloween treats for Cravers buying Sliders in their local grocery store or at a nearby Castle.

White Castle’s promotions are well-timed as U.S. consumers are starting to prepare for what could be a record spend on Halloween fun. According to data released from Advantage Solutions, consumers are planning to spend more on décor, costumes, candy and food in 2024 than they did in 2023. In fact, half of shoppers plan to spend $51 or more on candy this year while 59 percent of shoppers will spend that amount for Halloween food. Furthermore, 40 percent of respondents plan to celebrate Halloween with larger groups than last year and 22 percent plan to host a party in 2024.

In short, enthusiasm is up, and White Castle is ready to be the go-to Slider-provider for all Halloween festivities.

White Castle created a Halloween microsite, HauntedWhiteCastle.com, where Cravers can find White Castle-themed pumpkin-carving templates as well as ideas for turning Sliders into tasty, easy-to-make Halloween treats. The website also features recipes for delicious cocktails and mocktails that pair perfectly with White Castle Sliders.

“We want to provide all kinds of treats for our Cravers of all ages having a great time around Halloween,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “So, we’re making it easy for them to celebrate the holiday with great ideas, great value and great taste.”

The Halloween microsite is just one of several ideas that White Castle is unmasking to help Cravers celebrate the season. White Castle restaurants also will be offering an eerie-sistible deal of $5 off a Crave Case of 30 Sliders. Customers who order in-person at a Castle must show a coupon, available on the White Castle website and on White Castle’s social media accounts, to redeem the offer. Customers who order via the White Castle app need to use the code “Boo” to redeem the offer. Crave Cases and other shareable Slider packages are popular purchases the week leading up to Halloween, which should make this offer especially attractive.

In addition, White Castle’s retail division is introducing its first limited-time holiday packaging, a rarity for the frozen food category and something that’s sure to drive excitement for shoppers looking for fun and festive snacks during October. This introduction was driven by findings from White Castle-led seasonal consumer research. White Castle shoppers have said they Crave new products to try during holiday seasons, and 63 percent indicated they would be excited to find Halloween-themed White Castle Slider packaging on store shelves.

The new, specially designed Halloween packaging for its 16-count Jalapeño Cheese Sliders can be found in grocery stores across the U.S., including Jewel-Osco, Save A Lot and other regional retailers. The party-size 16-count Jalapeño Cheese Sliders delivers the perfect amount of heat, as America’s palate for bold and spicy flavors continues to grow.

The Halloween-themed design will stand out from other items in the freezer case, reminding people that Sliders offer a tasty, convenient, and fun option for Halloween parties, Halloween dinner or a post trick-or-treating snack. The packaging also invites customers to visit HauntedWhiteCastle.com for more Halloween fun.

“We encourage our Cravers to creep on over to the nearest retail store or Castle to pick up some Sliders for Halloween,” Richardson said. “They’re so craveable, it’s almost scary!”