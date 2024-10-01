White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S. and the first in the industry to bring its tasty fare to freezer aisles across the nation, is dropping delicious deals and offers as summer transitions into fall. White Castle will emphasize quality and value this October, November and December, from celebrating desserts and honoring the excellence of eggs to relieving some of the stress of preparing a Thanksgiving meal and providing customers sweet rewards when they purchase White Castle frozen Sliders.
“Here comes fall, and here comes even more ways to satisfy your cravings with savings, only from White Castle,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Just like the changing of seasons is inevitable, Cravers can always depend on us for quality, value-focused meals that can help create memorable moments morning, noon and during Night Castle.”
Here are the offers and deals scheduled for October, November and December in restaurants and at local grocers and retailers.
OFFERS IN WHITE CASTLE RESTAURANTS
Special Offers (no coupon necessary)
|Occasion
|Offer
|Date
|Veterans Day
|Free Castle combo or breakfast combo for all veterans and active-duty military
|Nov. 11
Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle’s social media and/or website)
|World Egg Day
|BOGO free Breakfast Slider on a bun
Use Code: FRESHEGG
|Oct. 11
|National Dessert Day
|Free dessert on a stick
Use Code: DESSERT
|Oct. 14
|Halloween
|$5 off any Crave Case of 30 SlidersUse Code: BOO
|Oct. 31
|National Stuffing Day
|$2 off a sack of 10 Sliders
|Nov. 21–23
|Thanksgiving Eve
|Buy 2 get 2 free Double Cheese Sliders (limit 2 free)
|Nov. 27
|Cyber Monday
|Free ground shipping on all House of Crave orders
|Dec. 2
|Winter Solstice (the longest night of the year)
|BOGO free individual combo meal (limit 1 free)
|Dec. 21–22
Offer for Craver Nation Reward Members (available through the White Castle app)
|Order type
|Offer
|Dates
|Mobile
|National Fast Food Day: BOGO Double Cheese Slider
|Nov. 16
GROCERY REWARD APP OFFER (no coupon necessary)
|Order type
|Offer
|Dates
|Fetch
|Any 6-count Original, Cheese or Jalapeño Cheese Sliders Offer: Buy 1 and receive between 1,000 and 1,300 points in the app
|Now through Nov. 2