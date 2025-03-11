White Castle Frozen Chicken Rings have expanded its lineup to include a new, delicious ranch-seasoned ring, now available in the frozen aisle of retailers. This exciting new flavor comes just in time for National Ranch Day on March 10.

The new White Castle Ranch Chicken Rings feature a tangy blend of herbs and spices, developed through an ongoing partnership between White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain and a leader in Sliders, and Bellisio Foods, a subsidiary of CP Foods and one of the nation’s largest and most trusted frozen food companies. Originally introduced at retail in 2022, the White Castle Chicken Rings lineup now includes three delicious flavors: Original, Spicy, and the new Ranch.

“We are thrilled to introduce new ranch-flavored chicken rings,” said Lynn Blashford, CMO, White Castle. “Ranch is a beloved flavor that is consistently ranked high in popularity among consumers, yet surprisingly underrepresented in frozen chicken category. We believe our ranch-flavored rings will fill this gap and become a Craveable favorite for consumers of all ages.”

All flavors of White Castle Chicken Rings are made with tender, juicy white meat chicken and lightly breaded to perfection in a unique ring shape. White Castle Chicken Rings are packaged in a convenient, resealable bag to satisfy every crave anytime.

“We’ve seen the popularity of ranch grow over the past few years,” said Nicky Grimmius, VP of Marketing and Innovation, Bellisio Foods, Inc. “Expanding the chicken ring offerings with a ranch flavor that consumers crave is creating new opportunities for retailers and delivering exactly what our chicken rings fans want. Our ranch-flavored rings tested 25% better in delivering a true-to-ranch flavor than the closest competitor in consumer testing and is the perfect product to celebrate National Ranch Day!”



The White Castle frozen Sliders and Chicken Rings are available at many retail locations. More information about White Castle retail offerings can be found at whitecastle.com/grocery.