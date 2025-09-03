White Castle, home of The Original Slider since 1921, has long been a late-night oasis with a vast majority of Castles open 24/7 and featuring a menu of shareable and snackable bites. It turns out, those late-night cravings — when White Castle becomes Night Castle — hit a little differently, too!

The iconic fast-food chain recently looked at its ordering data and found several menu items that over-index between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. That means customers are more likely to order these items during late-night hours than during the day or early evening.

Cheese fries, desserts-on-a-stick and cheese sticks — White Castle’s more indulgent and very craveable menu items — are much more likely to be purchased late at night and into the early morning hours. White Castle’s chicken offerings, namely the new Crispy Chicken Slider, Chicken Rings and the Chicken Ring Slider, are also popular among late-night Cravers.

“When your stomach says ‘midnight snack’ and your clock says ‘way past bedtime,’ you know that Night Castle is ready to welcome you with hot and tasty food, and always at friendly prices,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “These late-night menu all-stars are made for maximum Crave satisfaction.”

Expanded Hours at the Castle

White Castle has long been known as the go-to fast-food hot spot for late-night food and fun. People know they can visit or order from a Night Castle when they have nocturnal cravings for delicious food, great value and memorable moments.

Today, 91% of White Castle restaurants are open until 1 a.m. or later, and 72% are open 24/7 — the highest level of late-night operating hours since 2020.

“We know the Crave doesn’t keep regular business hours,” Richardson said. “Whether you’re headed home from a concert or a night shift, or just binge-watching that one last episode, Night Castle is your beacon for comfort, flavor and fun at any hour.”

Late-night Cravers who prefer to enjoy the great taste of Sliders while relaxing at home can have White Castle delivered by ordering on White Castle’s app. For those craving even more convenience, having a six-pack of Sliders from the local grocer’s freezer aisle ready to pop into the microwave is always a clutch late-night play.

Night Castle Merch

White Castle even has a variety of Night Castle-themed merchandise reinforcing its leading position as a late-night oasis for food and fun. The items, available exclusively at White Castle’s online storefront HouseofCrave.com, include:

A Night Castle baseball jersey for the MVP of the midnight snack squad

A classic Night Castle T-shirt.

A Night Castle table pong set.

Popcorn buckets perfect for late-night movie marathons.

A short-sleeve button-down shirt.

Rewarding Our Cravers

Craver Nation Rewards, White Castle’s customer loyalty program, routinely offers special late-night deals to members. Through Sept. 7, for example, members can unlock two exclusive offers between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

The $6 Cheesy Cravings Meal: four cheese Sliders, three cheese sticks, a small fry and a small soft drink.

$5 off in-app delivery orders.

Both deals are available through the White Castle app. Signing up for Craver Nation Rewards is free and fast, and it’s the easiest way to maximize the Crave — especially after dark at Night Castle.