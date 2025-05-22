White Castle, the brand that introduced fast-food to America by selling The Original Slider by the sack, is offering Cravers and future Cravers a multitude of deals and offers this summer season. One limited-time deal bringing the heat and savings this summer: six Original Sliders for just $4. The discounted price – just under 67¢ per Slider – is less than regular menu price of Original Sliders in 20212.

Additional deals throughout the summer available in Castles, online and through Craver Nation Rewards, include a BOGO offer for the new Crispy Chicken Slider, a celebration of National French Fries Day, and a special deal particularly designed for those who embrace the Night (Castle)!

“Summer marks an opportunity to let loose, look forward to family gatherings and enjoy good times,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We understand the dynamics that many families are currently facing creates a hesitancy to spend hard earned dollars. We’re here to offer support and value for those who simply want to treat their loved ones to a memorable night without a financial concern.”

For more summer offers, customers can join Craver Nation Rewards, the free-to-join customer loyalty program that brings high-value perks, points and rewards to members.

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in May, June, July and August.

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle’s social media and/or website)

OccasionOfferDate
Memorial Day Weekend$3 off a Crave Clutch of any 20 Sliders Use code: CLUTCHDEALMay 24 – 26
Father’s Day Weekend20% off any order Use code: WCDADJune 13 – 15
Shortest Night of the YearBOGO free small shake after 8 p.m. Use code: SUMMERJune 20 – 22
National Onion DayBuy 2, get 2 free Sliders (limit 2 free)June 27 – 29
National Fried Chicken DayBOGO free new Crispy Chicken Slider Use code: CRISPYJuly 4 ­– 6
National French Fries DayFree cheese fries with any order Use code: CHEESYJuly 11 – 13
National Cheesecake DayFree cheesecake-on-a-stick with any order Use code: CHSCAKEJuly 30 – Aug. 3
Labor Day20% off any order Use code: TWENTY%Aug. 29 – Sep. 1

Offers for Craver Nation Rewards Members (available through the White Castle app)

Order typeOfferDates
At CastleBOGO free Double Cheese SlidersJune 1 – 30
At CastleNight Castle Meal (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.): $6 Cheese Cravings Meal (4 Cheese Sliders, small fry, 3-piece Cheese Stick & small drink)June 21 – Sept. 7
At Castle6-piece Chicken Ring & small fry for $3July 1 – 31
At CastleBOGO Breakfast Slider comboAug. 1 – Sept. 7
At Castle/MobileFather’s Day BOGO free Combo MealJune 13 -15
Mobile10 Cheese Sliders & sack of fries for $12June 1 – 30
MobileBuy 3 Sliders, get one freeJuly 1 – 31
MobileFree dessert on-a-stick with $10 purchaseAug. 1 – Sept. 7
MobileStart of summer 20% off mobile ordersJune 20 – 21
MobileJuly 4 20% off mobile ordersJuly 3 – 6
MobileLabor Day 25% off mobile ordersAug. 29 – Sept. 1
