White Castle, the brand that introduced fast-food to America by selling The Original Slider by the sack, is offering Cravers and future Cravers a multitude of deals and offers this summer season. One limited-time deal bringing the heat and savings this summer: six Original Sliders for just $4. The discounted price – just under 67¢ per Slider – is less than regular menu price of Original Sliders in 20212.

Additional deals throughout the summer available in Castles, online and through Craver Nation Rewards, include a BOGO offer for the new Crispy Chicken Slider, a celebration of National French Fries Day, and a special deal particularly designed for those who embrace the Night (Castle)!

“Summer marks an opportunity to let loose, look forward to family gatherings and enjoy good times,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We understand the dynamics that many families are currently facing creates a hesitancy to spend hard earned dollars. We’re here to offer support and value for those who simply want to treat their loved ones to a memorable night without a financial concern.”

For more summer offers, customers can join Craver Nation Rewards, the free-to-join customer loyalty program that brings high-value perks, points and rewards to members.

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in May, June, July and August.

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle’s social media and/or website)

Occasion Offer Date Memorial Day Weekend $3 off a Crave Clutch of any 20 Sliders Use code: CLUTCHDEAL May 24 – 26 Father’s Day Weekend 20% off any order Use code: WCDAD June 13 – 15 Shortest Night of the Year BOGO free small shake after 8 p.m. Use code: SUMMER June 20 – 22 National Onion Day Buy 2, get 2 free Sliders (limit 2 free) June 27 – 29 National Fried Chicken Day BOGO free new Crispy Chicken Slider Use code: CRISPY July 4 ­– 6 National French Fries Day Free cheese fries with any order Use code: CHEESY July 11 – 13 National Cheesecake Day Free cheesecake-on-a-stick with any order Use code: CHSCAKE July 30 – Aug. 3 Labor Day 20% off any order Use code: TWENTY% Aug. 29 – Sep. 1

Offers for Craver Nation Rewards Members (available through the White Castle app)