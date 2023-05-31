White Castle Introduces 'Slider Showdown' Recipe Contest

White Castle, the home of The Original Slider, is introducing the “White Castle Slider Showdown,” a recipe contest seeking the tastiest, most mouthwatering recipes featuring at least six Sliders as the main ingredient.

The White Castle Slider Showdown begins today and ends at midnight on Sept. 4, 2023. Participants can enter their recipes by posting a video on a public TikTok account or a video or photo carousel on a public Instagram account using the hashtag #SliderShowdownContest and tagging @WhiteCastle. The video (or photos) must show the ingredients, the preparation method and the final product, and a detailed written recipe must be included in the post.

Recipes must use at least six beef Sliders (Original, Cheese or Jalapeño) with or without pickles. The Sliders can be purchased at a White Castle restaurant or from a retail store. (Retail Sliders are available in the frozen aisles of most major grocery stores in all 50 states). A complete set of rules can be found at WhiteCastle.com. Participants must be at least 18 years old to enter.

“White Castle Cravers are truly among the most inventive foodies out there,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “The White Castle Slider Showdown is a platform to spotlight their craveativity and to showcase the versatility of our Sliders.”

TV personality Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, a member of the 2020 Cravers Hall of Fame class, will serve as one of the contest’s five judges. He and the other judges will rate the recipes based on presentation, taste appeal, originality and video quality.

The winner will receive free Sliders for a year, recognition at a special event at White Castle’s home office in early 2024, and White Castle swag.

A collection of Craver recipes was published in the 2005 cookbook, By the Sackful. White Castle’s website features more than 75 Slider-based recipes, many of which came from entries in the “Crave Time Cookoff,” a cooking contest that White Castle hosted several years ago. White Castle is hoping to add at least another dozen or so craveable recipes that reimagine the classic Slider in dishes that everyone will love.

“Our 102 years as a family-owned business has been a collaboration with customers since day one,” Richardson says. “We can’t wait to see what new directions Cravers go with these recipes. They may very well redefine the way we savor our beloved one-of-a-kind Sliders.