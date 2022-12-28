White Castle to Kick Off 2023 with Flurry of Specials

White Castle, the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., is kicking off 2023 with a flurry of appetizing specials and deals designed to keep Cravers’ stomachs and wallets, full. From a cheesy treat to a “super” discount on a Crave Case and a “mad” Crave Clutch offer, White Castle has hot deals to get you through the bitter cold of January, February and March.

“With rising costs everywhere around us, we want cravers to be able to enjoy hot and tasty food for a great price,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Our menu is stacked with tons of variety from breakfast to well past sundown, that will help new customers or loyal Cravers stretch their dollar.”

Here are the offers and deals scheduled to run in January, February, and March.

Special Offers (no coupons necessary)

The Big Game

$4 off any Crave Case of 30 Sliders; Feb. 12

White Castle’s 102nd Birthday

Free Dessert on a Stick (No purchase necessary); March 10

College Basketball Bracket Chaos

$3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders; March 14 – April 3

St. Patrick’s Day

Buy any 2 Sliders get 2 Free; March 17

Special Offers (available with coupons on White Castle’s social media and/or website)

National Cheese Lovers Day

$1 off any size Mozzarella Cheese Sticks; Jan. 20 – 23

National Hug Day

BOGO Combo #1-6 or Breakfast Combo; Jan. 21 - 24

Offers for Craver Nation Members (available through the White Castle app)

BOGO Free Sloppy Joe, Smoky Joe, or Spicy Joe Slider (Excluding Orlando); Through Feb. 5 or while supplies last

$1 off any size Mac and Cheese Nibblers; Through Feb. 5 or while supplies last

2 Breakfast Sliders for $2 (5 a.m. – 10 a.m.); Through Jan. 31

$2 5-piece Cheese Stick; Through Jan. 31

Free Sack of Fries with Purchase of a Crave Clutch; Through Jan. 31

$2 off Breakfast Slider Combos (5 a.m. – 10 a.m.); Feb. 1– 28

Mobile

Late Night: $1 Sack of Fries (9 p.m. – 3 a.m.); Feb. 1–28

20% Off All Mobile Orders; Feb. 10 – 12