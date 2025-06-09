White Castle announces its high-flying promotion with Marvel Television’s “Ironheart,” streaming June 24 on Disney+. With a shared connection to Chicago, where the series is based and where White Castle has been a mainstay since 1930, the collaboration is a celebration of innovation and an invitation for Cravers everywhere to make a real-world impact.

For a limited time, Cravers can head to White Castle locations to order the “Ironheart”-inspired Fanta beverage, the “Mechanized Mix,” through the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine. The drink features a bold and refreshing blend and is the perfect way to fuel up for a day of heroic endeavors. And starting today, Original Sliders will be served in limited-edition Slider boxes inspired by the White Castle packaging seen in the Disney+ series, giving every meal an iconic flair.

Craver Nation Rewards members get even more to love. From June 9 through July 31, members who purchase the Fanta “Mechanized Mix” drink will earn $2 off their next mobile order and unlock the limited-edition “Mechanized Mix” badge in the app. It’s a superhero-sized reward for White Castle’s most dedicated fans. Craver Nation Rewards is free and easy to join, with perks beginning the moment you sign up!

Additionally, White Castle is using its platform to give back. A portion of proceeds from sales of the “Mechanized Mix” or any Coca-Cola Freestyle drink will be donated to Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization committed to closing the gender gap in the technology sector. Girls Who Code has empowered 670,000 individuals to pursue careers in computer science and tech, making them real-life heroes in their own right.

“This collaboration with Marvel Television’s ‘Ironheart’ is a perfect match for White Castle,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Just as Riri Williams follows her Crave while taking on the world as Ironheart, our Cravers are everyday heroes who bring passion and joy to everything they do. We’re excited to offer them a taste of ‘Ironheart’ with the new ‘Mechanized Mix’ and even more reasons to celebrate through Craver Nation Rewards.”

“Collaborating with a beloved brand like White Castle to celebrate ‘Ironheart’ has been an amazing way to bring Riri’s bold, innovative spirit to life,” said Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel. “We can’t wait for Cravers and Marvel fans alike to experience how it all comes together when ‘Ironheart’ premieres on Disney+ on June 24.”

Girls Who Code shared similar sentiments. “We’re grateful to White Castle for using this opportunity to spotlight the importance of gender diversity in tech,” said Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code.

The limited-time promotion will run from June 9 through July 31 at participating White Castle locations nationwide. Cravers are encouraged to visit their local Castle, enjoy the “Mechanized Mix” and other tasty menu items, and join Craver Nation Rewards to unlock more heroic perks.