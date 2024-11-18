White Castle, the fast-food pioneer and home of The Original Slider, has launched a new-and-improved version of its online merch store, House of Crave, just in time for holiday shopping.

The updated House of Crave has a fresh new look, a new line of merchandise, more detailed order tracking and convenient layaway payment options.

“We have the most passionate fans in the fast-food industry, and they love to represent White Castle with branded merchandise,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We’re excited about launching the new House of Crave, giving these fans countless fun options for showing off their love of White Castle.”

White Castle has been offering branded merchandise through its House of Crave for 20 years. The site has been especially popular among Cravers, the term White Castle uses to affectionately describe its most dedicated and zealous fans. The revamped site is offering the items below and other brand-new items, all of which make perfect gifts for White Castle Cravers for Christmas and other celebrations.

1. “Seasons Grillings” ornament – Add a little Crave to your Christmas tree with this multi-layered, birch wood and acrylic ornament. It will add the perfect touch of Christmas cheer to any home.

2. “Since 1921” jersey and matching athletic shorts – This royal blue jersey with orange trim features the White Castle logo on the front and the words “Since 21” on the back, referencing the year White Castle was founded and became America’s first fast food hamburger chain. Matching athletics shorts complete the look.

3. “Certified Craver” trucker hat – No one will ever question your devotion to White Castle when you’re wearing this white trucker cap, emblazoned with the words “Certified White Castle Craver.”

4. “Follow Your Crave” t-shirt – It’s easy to embrace the White Castle Crave in style by wearing this royal blue t-shirt that sports the phrase “Follow Your Crave.”

5. Shoe charms – Personalize your sandals with White Castle-themed charms and take your Slider love with you, wherever you go.

6. Tumbler – This sleek-looking White Castle-themed tumbler will help you stay hydrated and will keep your beverage at the temperature you Crave.

7. Friendship bracelet – Proclaim your adoration of White Castle by wearing a blue and orange bracelet. Be sure to gift one to your friend or loved one who shares your Crave.

8. Tote bag – Carry your cravings in style with this White Castle Sliders canvas tote bag.

9. Night Castle Crave light – Wrap this battery-operated light around your neck when you’re reading, walking the dog or enjoying a sack of Sliders at night.

10. Collectible holiday mugs – Collect the night and day versions of the “Follow Your Crave” holiday mug, just $15 for the pair. These will be available soon on the House of Crave and in Castles.