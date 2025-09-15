White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain and the family-owned innovator behind The Original Slider, today announced the start of Season 2 of its Craver Nation Rewards program, the loyalty experience that turns saving money into a game.

Craver Nation Rewards debuted in 2024 with overwhelming success, growing active members by 25% and doubling loyalty transactions in its first year. Now, with Season 2, Cravers everywhere are invited to “Level Up Your Cravings” as they embark on a new journey filled with fresh quests, richer perks and more exclusive offers.

“Craver Nation Rewards has already transformed the way we connect with our Cravers by turning every order into an adventure,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “With Season 2, the journey gets even more exciting — more quests, more rewards, and more ways to celebrate the Crave.”

Fresh Quests for a New Season

Cravers new to sign up for Craver Nation Rewards will get $5 off their first mobile order, with a minimum $5 spent. For existing members, Season 2 will reset all to the Adventurer tier, where new quests await to help them advance to Champion and ultimately Legend status. Customers progress to the next level by earning points (five points for every $1 spent) and completing quests.

Adventurers can earn a free small side with the purchase of any combo meal or unlock a buy-one-get-one breakfast combo by ordering breakfast at any time of day. Members who advance to Champion level can earn $4 off a mobile order by visiting four times in a month, while Legends who complete every quest will be rewarded with a free Crave Clutch (20 Sliders). Legends can also unlock a free Original or Cheese Slider Combo after reaching 1,000 points and earn a free medium side for every additional 100 points they collect.

To celebrate the launch, Cravers who order between Sept. 8 and Sept. 30 will score 50 bonus points, while all existing members receive a one-time 25% discount on a mobile order valid through Nov. 16.

More Perks and Bigger Rewards

Season 2 also introduces upgraded birthday treats. Adventurers will celebrate with a free dessert-on-a-stick, while Champions and Legends can enjoy a free shake or frozen drink of any size.

Points continue to drive the program, with every dollar spent worth five points. Reaching 300 points unlocks Champion status and a 25% discount on a mobile order, while 600 points elevates members to Legend status and a 30% discount.

Exclusive Offers All Year Long

Beyond the quests and tiers, Craver Nation Rewards connects members to special offers tied to memorable moments and White Castle’s seasonal promotions — from National Cheeseburger Day to Halloween week and beyond. Rewards can be earned and redeemed whether dining in-Castle or placing an order in the app for pick-up or delivery.

“Season 2 of Craver Nation Rewards is our way of keeping things fresh, fun and rewarding for the people who inspire us every day — our Cravers,” added Richardson. “We can’t wait to see how they level up this season and create even more memorable moments with White Castle.”

How to Join

Joining Craver Nation Rewards is free and easy. Simply download the official White Castle app, sign up, and enjoy an instant welcome offer of $5 off your first mobile order (with a $5 minimum purchase before tax).