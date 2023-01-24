White Castle Launches Valentine’s Day Merchandise Line

White Castle is fully embracing Valentine’s Day from head to toe with a new line of merchandise specifically designed to celebrate the day. Whether you plan to celebrate with sliders at the Castle or at home, the new line of exclusive merchandise has you covered. Cravers can head to White Castle’s online store, House of Crave, to check out and purchase this “love-ly” swag, including:

Love Castle robe: This soft-to-touch purple robe featuring a red belt is perfect for lounging and relaxing on Valentine’s day (and on the other 364 days of the year).

Love Castle sunglasses: These heart-shaped glasses are the perfect accessory piece for your date-night attire.

White Castle tee-shirts: The Love Castle Candy Tee and the Love Castle Crave Tee crew neck shirts allow you to wear our heart on your sleeve.

“Cravers are certainly passionate about White Castle and Valentine’s Day, and these new items are the perfect way to celebrate both,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Valentine’s Day only comes around once a year, but you can spread the love all year long with a stylish tee-shirt, a cool pair of shades and a luxurious Love Castle silky robe.”

And to make it even easier to share the love on Feb.14, customers of all ages can print out and give away these White Castle-themed Valentine’s cards to family, friends, classmates and others at no cost.

The Valentine’s Day apparel will serve as the perfect attire for the return of White Castle’s Valentine’s Day in-Castle dinner experience after a two-year absence. The event on Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at participating White Castle restaurants transforms the dining room into fine dining establishments, complete with hostess seating, tableside service and festive holiday décor.

There’s only one catch: Reservations are required, and with reservations expected to fill quickly, guests are encouraged to sign up early at OpenTable.com. Participating Castles can be found at WhiteCastle.com/locations (scroll down to “Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Castle!”).

“Valentine’s Day is the day when White Castle becomes Love Castle, and we can’t wait to celebrate it in person in 2023,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “It’s an opportunity to gather with those we love and savor the flavor of all the Castle has to offer, all in a festive atmosphere with affordable prices that won’t bust anyone’s budget. This is what feeding the souls is all about, and we’re excited that the tradition we have loved and missed is back!”

2023 marks the 32nd year that White Castle has observed Valentine’s Day with a special celebration. The last in-person Valentine’s Day dine-in experience in 2020 — just a few weeks before COVID shut everything down — attracted more than 30,000 Cravers.