White Castle Makes its Long-Awaited Return to Midtown Manhattan

White Castle is opening a new Castle in Midtown Manhattan. Located at 539-541 8th Ave., just a few blocks away from Times Square, the restaurant marks White Castle’s return to Midtown and an expansion in a city it has called home since 1930.

“Midtown Manhattan is where the world comes to congregate, and White Castle will be the place where they savor the flavor of hot and tasty sliders — a New York City original,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle. “We know this opening has been worth the wait for Cravers living in and visiting the heart of New York City.”

The new storefront restaurant employs 40 team members and accommodates seating for 23 customers. It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. In celebration of the grand opening, White Castle team members will be giving away fun shirts and hats to lucky customers throughout the day.

The Midtown opening is White Castle’s latest showcase of its commitment to and investment in the New York City metro area. In August 2022, White Castle opened its very first restaurant in historic Coney Island. Located at 3015 Stillwell Ave., the Coney Island Castle is just steps away from the amusement park, aquarium and world-renowned beach. It encompasses 1,600 square feet and features two dining tables and window seating.

In April last year, White Castle reopened a newly remodeled restaurant in Harlem. Located at 2092-2094 7th Ave., the uptown Castle underwent an extensive renovation that added stand-up eating counters and included a variety of interior and exterior improvements.

White Castle’s former Midtown Manhattan location, which closed in 2016, hosted a New York Fashion Week after-party in 2015 for the well-known designer Telfar Clemens. The party launched a relationship between White Castle and Telfar, with Telfar’s fashion house designing several sets of White Castle team member uniforms over the past several years.

White Castle now has 32 locations in the New York City metro area, including Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island, as well as 28 more in New Jersey.

“We’re truly invested in New York City and the people who make it thrive,” Richardson adds. “We’re so glad to be back in Midtown.”

Both the Midtown and Harlem castles feature a mural wall that showcases historical photos depicting special moments in White Castle’s 102-year history, including its 90+ years in New York City. White Castle opened its first New York City castle in August 1930 at 550 East Fordham Road in the Bronx. White Castle still has a restaurant on the site, although it’s a much newer building.