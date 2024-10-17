White Castle, the founder of The Original Slider and the first fast-food chain to introduce its popular restaurant menu items as retail products in grocery stores nationwide, was selected by Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail list. This is White Castle’s third consecutive year on the prestigious list — this year rising to 16th out of 20 companies.

Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in Retail list is a highly competitive process. Selection is based on analysis of survey responses from over 123,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the retail industry. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifiers.

“Earning a spot on this list — for the third consecutive year — is a real point of pride for our entire organization,” said John Kelley, chief people officer at White Castle. “Creating an environment where our 10,000-plus team members feel welcomed, valued and challenged is our priority. We’re so grateful to have such dedicated and hardworking team members, and we share this honor with each and every one of them.”

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, uses proprietary methodology to determine its Best Workplaces lists. It evaluates and certifies thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

White Castle, a family-owned business since 1921, earned the Great Place To Work distinction earlier this year — the fourth time in four years. The prestigious award is based entirely on what the company’s team members say about their experience working at White Castle. White Castle’s nearly 10,000 team members work across almost 340 restaurants, multiple retail manufacturing facilities, a network of regional offices and the company’s home office in Columbus, Ohio. This year, 81% of team members said White Castle is a great place to work— 24 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.