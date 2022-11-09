White Castle to Offer Free Combo Meals to Veterans

White Castle, the well-known fast-food and consumer packaged-goods company, is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant. The special offer is valid on Friday, Nov. 11.

“We’re so grateful to the men and women who have served and are serving in the U.S. armed forces. They have our deepest respect and gratitude,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “It’s our privilege to honor them on this special day with a complimentary meal. It’s a small but genuine way to thank them for serving our country.”

This Veteran’s Day, White Castle will be serving its sliders in specially designed patriotic packaging. The front of the slider box features red and white stripes beneath the White Castle logo. The side of the box features 50 white stars on a navy-blue background.

Veterans and those on active duty are encouraged to visit their local White Castle to receive this offer in recognition of their service. No purchase is necessary, but veterans and active duty personnel are requested to show a military ID.