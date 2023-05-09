White Castle Offering Free Cheese Sliders on May 15

In recognition of National Slider Day — White Castle’s self-proclaimed holiday celebrating The Original Slider — the 102-year-old burger chain will be treating its Craver fans to complimentary Cheese Sliders in restaurants on May 15. No purchase is necessary, but customers do need to present a digital coupon, which can be found on White Castle’s website.

Cravers all over the country can join in the National Slider Day celebrations with the help of a discount coupon for select Sliders from local food retailers, exclusively through Instacart. Additional offers are available throughout May to members of Craver Nation, White Castle’s loyalty program that is free to join.

“It’s fun to celebrate the burger that put White Castle on the map over 100 years ago and launched an entire fast-food industry,” says Jamie Richardson. “What better way to show some Slider love than by giving away a free Cheese Slider to those who crave the brand?"

White Castle introduced National Slider Day in May 2015 to honor the iconic, steamed-grilled-on-a-bed-of-onions hamburger, which in 2014 Time magazine declared "the most influential burger of all time." Though the Original Slider is highly regarded for its hot and juicy taste, the 100% beef patty is equally as famous for its 2x2-inch size, making it so easy to eat it was dubbed the Slider.

White Castle's selection of Sliders has grown significantly since The Original Slider was introduced in 1921. In 1962, 41 years after serving its first Slider, White Castle introduced its first new menu item – the Cheese Slider. Today, White Castle restaurants offer 12 varieties of beef, chicken, fish and plant-based Sliders, including the Chicken and Waffles Slider, the Panko Fish Slider and the Impossible™ Slider, as well as limited-time seasonal favorites like the Sloppy Joe and the Bacon Ranch Chicken Ring sliders. White Castle also offers several breakfast Sliders, including the Original Slider with Egg & Cheese and the Belgian Waffle Slider.

In 1987, White Castle entered the retail food business by selling its one-of-a-kind Sliders in grocery stores. It was the very first fast-food chain to do so. Today, 36 years later, White Castle has sold more than 6.5 billion Sliders in grocery, club and convenient stores across all 50 states.

“Many don’t realize that the Sliders in retail stores come from White Castle’s own manufacturing facilities, which are the very same place as our restaurant Sliders and buns,” adds Richardson. “Because of that, anyone with a microwave truly has a portal to the Castle.”