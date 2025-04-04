White Castle is rewarding members of Craver Nation Rewards, its free-to-join customer loyalty program, with big savings this month, including 25% all mobile orders and four weekly specials.

The discounts are part of White Castle’s ongoing commitment to offering excellent value — tasty food at affordable prices.

This whole month, Craver Nation Rewards members can get 25% off every mobile order. All they have to do is place their order via White Castle’s app and pick up the order at their nearest White Castle. It’s as simple as that!

Members also have access to the following special weekly deals when ordering at a White Castle restaurant. The deals are available once a day during the week they’re valid.

April 2-8: $5 Crave and Save Meal (two Cheese Sliders, a small side of crinkle-cut fries, three chicken rings and a small soft drink).

$5 Crave and Save Meal (two Cheese Sliders, a small side of crinkle-cut fries, three chicken rings and a small soft drink). April 9-15: Buy one, get one free (BOGO) Combo Meal 1-7 or Breakfast Combo Meal.

Buy one, get one free (BOGO) Combo Meal 1-7 or Breakfast Combo Meal. April 16-22: $6 Cheesy Cravings Meal (four Cheese Sliders, a small side of crinkle-cut fries, three cheese sticks and a small soft drink).

$6 Cheesy Cravings Meal (four Cheese Sliders, a small side of crinkle-cut fries, three cheese sticks and a small soft drink). April 23-30: 6 Cheese Sliders for just $4, a savings of about 40%

While these offers are available exclusively to Craver Nation Rewards members, it’s free and easy to join this customer loyalty program. Simply download the White Castle app and sign up for the rewards program, which offers high-value perks, points and rewards for members. Plus, new members get $5 off their first mobile order.

“Our Craver Nation Rewards program offers members outstanding deals and offers just about every day, but we’re ramping it up this month with some of our best deals yet to show our appreciation for our loyal customers,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Since all members can take advantage of these fantastic deals, there’s never been a better time to join Craver Nation Rewards.”