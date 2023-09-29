White Castle Partners with a Pickleball Franchise

Major League Pickleball (MLP by Margaritaville) and the internationally recognizable fast food chain White Castle today announced a unique partnership that has rebranded the Columbus, Ohio MLP franchise as the Columbus Sliders. As part of the activation, the Sliders’ uniforms now incorporate the unmistakable White Castle logo.

“This partnership between a Major League Pickleball franchise and White Castle—a globally recognized powerhouse brand - is an incredible way for one of our teams to activate in their local market,” says Bruce Popko, MLP Chief Operating Officer. “Major League Pickleball and White Castle are alike in that people either love them, or just haven’t tried them yet.”

To celebrate the agreement, White Castle will be offering a pickleball-themed version of their famous slider for a limited time at the Upper Arlington, Ohio location at Kenny and Henderson - featuring extra pickles and just a dink of onion. The special menu item will also be served at an introductory event that will include Sliders’ first round pick J.W. Johnson appearing and playing pickleball at Pickle & Chill in Columbus, located at 880 W Henderson Rd, this Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 3-5 p.m. ET.

“At White Castle, we exist to create memorable moments every day,” says Jamie Richardson, White Castle Vice President. “Becoming part of the Major League Pickleball family is an incredibly exciting way for that mission to become reality for our team members and fans.”

Additionally, a new licensed shirt is now available through HOMAGE, who specializes in ultra-comfy, high quality looks repping sports, pop culture and more legendary moments.