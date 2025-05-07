Move over fries and cheese sticks. White Castle has a new sidekick, and this one has wheels.

The family-owned business, founder of The Original Slider, is partnering with Heelys, the company behind the original wheeled shoe, to introduce a limited-edition collection of White Castle branded Heelys shoes. The shoes will be available exclusively on Heelys website beginning May 15, also known as National Slider Day in recognition of the burger that turned White Castle into a household name.

“Just like our Sliders, these shoes are one-of-a-kind, craveable and made for memorable moments,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We’re always seeking fresh and fun ways to satisfy cravings beyond the menu. Partnering with Heelys to design these exclusive shoes does just that.”

The shoes, available in two colors, blend menu-inspired visuals and White Castle’s recognizable color palette with Heelys signature style. The first version is white with royal blue trim and laces and splashes of orange, while the second version is Night Castle inspired black with orange trim, white laces and splashes of royal blue. Both versions feature the White Castle logo on two sides, a tongue that looks like a Cheese Slider, and small illustrations of Sliders, fries and soft drinks.

This is a limited-edition drop, so fans are encouraged to get these shoes before they’re gone. Both the lighter white version and the darker black version are available in sizes youth 13 to mens 13 and cost $75 plus tax and applicable shipping fees.

“White Castle is a fun and authentic brand, so it’s been really exciting to work with them on this collaboration,” said Sara Arbelaez, social media and partnerships strategist at Heelys. “The design turned out so well. We know White Castle Cravers are going to enjoy flaunting their love for Sliders wearing this unique and playful version of Heelys.”

Heelys are shoes with removable wheels located in the heel. The wheels transform the shoes into stealth skates, giving users the freedom to seamlessly transition from walking or running to skating by shifting their weight to the heel. When the wheels are removed, the shoe performs just like any other footwear.