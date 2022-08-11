White Castle Plans to Open Second Arizona Restaurant in Tempe

In response to Arizona cravers who have warmly and enthusiastically embraced White Castle’s Scottsdale location, the family-owned business plans to open a second Arizona restaurant—in Tempe.

The new castle at 8755 South Jewel Street in south Tempe will open in the first half of 2023. It will be approximately 2,800 square feet and feature the iconic White Castle tower. The new location will create 60 jobs.

“We’re really looking forward to satisfying even more cravings in the Valley of the Sun,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Our friends and fans have given our Scottsdale location such an incredible reception. We’re excited to offer them another location where they can satisfy their White Castle crave.”

White Castle opened its Scottsdale Castle, located at 9310 East Via de Ventura in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s Talking Stick Entertainment District, to much fanfare in October 2019. Nearly three years later, the excitement continues, as the restaurant remains one of the chain’s top performers. It even features an “Alice Cooper Corner” booth in honor of the local resident and White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame member.

Like the Scottsdale location, the Tempe Castle will feature the full White Castle menu of hot and tasty sliders and sides to satisfy the crave of White Castle fans morning, noon and night.