White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain and home of the Original Slider, announced the promotion of Chris Shaffery to senior vice president of operations. In this role, he’ll oversee restaurant operations and help to guide the brand’s continued growth and operational excellence.

Shaffery, who began his White Castle career more than three decades ago behind the counter at a Castle in Manahawkin, New Jersey, will report directly to Lisa Ingram, White Castle’s CEO and a fourth-generation member of the family that started White Castle in 1921. Shaffery will also join the company’s Executive Council.

“Chris brings a deep understanding of our restaurant operations, an inspiring leadership style and an unwavering commitment to our mission of creating memorable moments every day,” Ingram said. “His ability to build strong, successful teams makes him a perfect fit to help lead White Castle into its next chapter of growth.”

Shaffery joined White Castle at age 15, splitting his time between his school studies, his shifts at the restaurant and his role as drum major for his high school marching band. His passion for hospitality and leadership led to his promotion to general manager in 1997. He was then promoted to regional director in 2010 and later to regional vice president of operations in 2014. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in enhancing restaurant operations, improving the customer experience and supporting team member development across White Castle’s 13 regions.

A resident of Pickerington, Ohio, Shaffery and his wife, Tammy, are proud parents of four children. He serves on the board of the Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance and is an active member of the Brock Strong Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and spreading kindness.

“White Castle has been part of my life since I was a teenager, and it’s an honor to continue serving the people of White Castle as we strive to feed the souls of Craver generations everywhere,” Shaffery said. “Every Castle has its own story, and I’m grateful to work alongside amazing people who share the same dedication to our team members and customers.”