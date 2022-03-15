White Castle, PUMA Create Shoe Inspired by Iconic Sliders

Global sports company PUMA has partnered again with White Castle, the popular fast-food and consumer-packaged goods company, to create a limited-edition sneaker inspired by White Castle’s iconic Sliders.

The new PUMA x White Castle RS-X sneaker boasts an orange, tan and brown color palette reflective of White Castle’s irresistibly flavorful Cheese Sliders as well as hidden design features that pay homage to the iconic brand, including:

A heritage White Castle logo and the words “What you Crave” on the tongue

A pattern of grilled onions on the inner footbed

5¢ printed near the top lace eyelet to commemorate the original cost of a White Castle burger in 1921

Cravers will have to get the shoes to find the other hidden features on the shoes.

This is the second collaboration between the two companies. In June 2021, PUMA released a limited collection in honor of White Castle’s 100th birthday that included footwear and apparel.

The PUMA x White Castle RS-X sneakers, which retail for $120, are available now at PUMA, Champs Sports and Foot Locker.