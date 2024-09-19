White Castle has given its customer loyalty program a revamp, and the iconic family-owned Slider chain is excited to see how its customers respond.

The new Craver Nation Rewards adds a points system and a tiers element to Craver Nation, the customer loyalty program that White Castle introduced in 2019. Members can now earn points by purchasing menu items and by completing quests, such as trying new menu items or visiting Castles late at night when the Crave sometimes hits the hardest.

As points are earned, members progress through three levels in the app — Adventurer, Champion and Legend — unlocking new quests, rewards and badges at each level.

There are several quests available with each tier of the Craver Nation Rewards, and members earn badges and rewards, such as offers and points, upon completion. The badges, in particular, give the loyalty program a game-like quality, which White Castle believes will make it more engaging for members.

“We’re not using the typical earn-and-burn strategy where customers simply earn points and exchange them for rewards,” said Aaron Lahman, digital marketing manager at White Castle. “While this newest iteration of our program still offers rewards, it lends itself to more engagement with our Cravers. It’s more like a game where they complete quests to earn badges and unlock new tiers to get special perks, rewards and exclusive benefits not available to nonmembers.”

New members of Craver Nation Rewards will get $5 off their first mobile order. Existing members get 20% off their first mobile order. All members will also have access to exclusive offers around memorable moments and seasonal promotions, including a free dessert on a stick during their birthday month. Craver Nation Rewards is currently offering members two free small soft drinks with the purchase of a Cheesy 10 Sack.

Understanding the behaviors and preferences of its Cravers contributed to crafting an enhanced version of the original Craver Nation. This insight has enabled White Castle to create an updated loyalty program that it anticipates will have broad appeal to and adoption among its customers.

“We recognize not all White Castle customers crave the same way, which is why we’re introducing a refreshed loyalty program that offers value and motivation to customers who want to get perks for joining, earn value through their spending, and show their fandom by earning badges through quest completions,” Lahman said. “Our customers are more than just transactions. Even though they have such passion for our brand, they have a lot of choices. So, connecting with them in this way will help us stand out from the crowd.”

A $7.99 Value Deal with a Side of Nostalgia

White Castle is taking a bite out of inflation and getting heavy-handed with value with the 10 Cheese Sliders for just $7.99 deal ($8.99 on the East Coast and in Arizona). You don’t need a DeLorean to take advantage of this lower price that matches 2011 menu prices.

The 10 for $7.99 deal is a price that’s less than what most fast-food chains are charging for an individual combo meal, and it emphasizes founder Billy Ingram’s belief that every family is deserving of the chance to enjoy hot, tasty and affordable food from a restaurant.

Enjoy the Cheesy 10 Sack as a shared lunch, dinner or late-night snack