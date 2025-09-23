It has been a busy month at White Castle. The iconic family-owned fast-food business has expanded its menu with three brand-new, limited-time-only additions and launched the newest iteration of its customer loyalty program, Craver Nation Rewards.

Whole Latte Cheese!

Pumpkin spice season has officially jumped the mug and landed on a stick at White Castle. Riding the wave of America’s pumpkin spice obsession, White Castle is rolling out the brand-new Pumpkin Latte Cheesecake dessert-on-a-stick, a bold twist on fall’s most talked-about flavor. Rich, creamy cheesecake is blended with the cozy warmth of pumpkin spice and the bold kick of coffee, then finished with a graham cracker crust for just the right touch of sweetness.

Triple Cheese Tots are another cheese-based addition to the menu. Infused with bits of cheddar, colby jack and mozzarella cheese, the Triple Cheese Tots up the ante on the deliciousness of the Classic Tater Tots.

“We’re excited to welcome both of these crave-worthy treats to the menu,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “The new Pumpkin Latte Cheesecake dessert-on-a-stick is the perfect treat for autumn, blending the coziness of a pumpkin spice latte with the luscious texture of classic cheesecake. The Triple Cheese Tots are proof that three cheeses are better than one. They’re the ultimate cheesy companion to any Slider combo.”

BBQ Cravings and Savings

The third new menu item is the BBQ Pulled Pork Slider featuring slow roasted pulled pork, smoked with all-natural hickory wood and blended with just the right amount of specially seasoned, sweet BBQ sauce.

“The BBQ Pulled Pork Slider is everything Cravers love about White Castle, including one-of-a kind flavor, high-quality ingredients and unbeatable value, all in one handheld masterpiece,” Richardson said. “The sweet, smoky and savory profile is a celebration of flavor that brings something entirely new to the Castle while staying true to what we do best: satisfying the Crave.”

This delectable Slider is the highlight of the new $4.99 Combo Meal, which features two BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, a small fry and a soft drink.

Craver Nation Rewards members rack up on flavor and savings

White Castle recently announced the start of Season 2 of its Craver Nation Rewards program, the loyalty experience that turns saving money into a game.

Craver Nation Rewards debuted in 2024 with overwhelming success, growing active members by 25% and doubling loyalty transactions in its first year. Now, with Season 2, Cravers everywhere are invited to “Level Up Your Cravings” as they embark on a new journey filled with fresh quests, richer perks and more exclusive offers.

“Craver Nation Rewards has already transformed the way we connect with our Cravers by turning every order into an adventure,” Richardson said. “With Season 2, the journey gets even more exciting — more quests, more rewards and more ways to celebrate the Crave.”

Joining Craver Nation Rewards is free and easy. Simply download the official White Castle app, sign up, and enjoy an instant welcome offer of $5 off your first mobile order

To celebrate the launch, Cravers who order between now and Sept. 30 will score 50 bonus points, while all existing members receive a one-time 25% discount on a mobile order valid through Nov. 16.