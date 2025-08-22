White Castle, America’s fast-food pioneer and the company behind The Original Slider, made a monumental announcement. For the first time in its 104 years, the family-owned business is opening a restaurant in Texas!

During a special event this morning, White Castle’s very own Town Crier revealed plans to build the first Texas Castle at the Grandscape in The Colony, near the intersection of Destination Drive and Grandscape Boulevard. White Castle’s leadership team, local business and civic leaders, Cravers and other special guests joined in the festivities.

The White Castle at Grandscape plans to serve hot and tasty Sliders, prepared on steamed buns made in White Castle’s own bakeries, beginning in the summer of 2026. The opening is anticipated to create 80 to100 jobs for a company just recognized with the Great Place to Work® Certification™ for a fifth consecutive year.

“White Castle has been creating memorable moments with our iconic hot and tasty Sliders for more than a century, and today, we are reaching a new milestone as we prepare to bring that Crave to Texas for the very first time,” said Lisa Ingram, CEO of White Castle and a member of the founding family’s fourth generation. “We couldn’t imagine a more fitting location than Grandscape in The Colony for our debut in the Lone Star State, and we can’t wait to welcome new Cravers into the White Castle family.”

White Castle owns 335 restaurants nationwide. In addition to The Original Slider, White Castle menu highlights include the new Crispy Chicken Slider, Panko Breaded Fish Slider, breakfast Sliders featuring fresh-cracked eggs available 24/7, and delectable sides.