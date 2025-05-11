White Castle will be inducting 14 of its most dedicated and passionate fans into its Cravers Hall of Fame on May 15 during a ceremony at its home office in Columbus.

The induction ceremony is a tradition that has been taking place every year since White Castle first created the Cravers Hall of Fame in 2001 to recognize its most zealous fans. As part of the ceremony, each of the 14 members of the 2024 class of inductees will spend a few minutes talking about their personal connection to the brand that introduced The Original Slider and launched the fast-food industry when its first Castle opened in 1921.

“We are humbled by the extreme lengths our most dedicated Cravers will go to satisfy their love for our hot and tasty food,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Their love for our food and their connection to the brand run so deep that we want to show our appreciation by bestowing them with this prestigious honor.”

White Castle provides the inductees with complimentary travel, dining and hotel accommodations as well as a grand reception in their honor. Each honoree will receive a plaque commemorating their special place in the Cravers Hall of Fame, and their individual stories will be featured on the restaurant’s iconic Slider box packaging.

Celebrating Craver Passion Since 2001

Each year, hundreds of Cravers submit their White Castle stories in hopes of being chosen for the Cravers Hall of Fame, and this year was no exception. The judges carefully review each entry and choose the inductees based on their loyalty to the brand, their creative presentation, the originality of their story and the magnitude of their Crave. Many are called, but few are chosen. In fact, it’s tougher to get into the Cravers Hall of Fame than it is to get into Harvard.

Some of the inductees’ stories are funny, some are poignant and some are remarkable, but all of them are very personal, heartfelt testaments to the ways in which White Castle has touched their lives and created memorable moments. This year’s stories include:

A group of friends who formed an elite society of Cravers and meet regularly over Sliders.

A man who has incorporated White Castle into some of the most memorable moments of his life, often driving 100+ miles for the chance to enjoy a Slider.

Friends who have hosted an annual Slider-eating contest for 58 years and counting.

A woman who rode 36 miles on her bicycle to get White Castle.

A singer from a glam metal band that wrote a song about going to White Castle and eating Sliders.

A man who used his empty Crave Cases in place of a backpack in college.

Since the Hall of Fame’s start in 2001, a total of 273 inductees, not including this year’s group, have been honored with this distinguished award. A few notable inductees include rocker Alice Cooper, designer Telfar Clemens, TV personality Adam Richman, actors Kal Penn and John Cho, and the late comic pioneer Stan Lee.

Nominations for the 2025 class of Cravers Hall of Famers can be submitted now through White Castle’s website here.

2024 Class of Inductees into White Castle’s Cravers Hall of Fame

1. Andrew Abate, Chicago, Illinois

Andrew is a long-time White Castle fan, having tasted his first Slider at the tender age of 3. As an adult, Andrew has found ways to show his affection for the brand. He burns a White Castle candle when he’s feeling down and proudly wears his White Castle hat when pumping iron at the gym. At his wedding reception two years ago, Andrew ordered 420 Sliders to satisfy the late-night Crave of his 200 guests. For his 30th birthday in August 2023, he celebrated by trying to eat a Crave Case of 30 Sliders — his very own #30for30 challenge. Although he bested his personal record, he threw in the towel after 20 Sliders. But his Crave remains as strong as ever.

2. Beau Brent, Astoria, New York

Rocking out takes a lot of work, and the New York glam metal band FerreTT has been re-energizing with Sliders for over a decade. Lead singer Beau Brent says he and his bandmates regularly frequent the Queens Boulevard White Castle in Sunnyside, New York, after gigs, practices and nights out on the town. They love White Castle so much that they wrote a song about going to White Castle. The epic, 8-minute piece, “House of the Holy (Food for the Gods), appears on the band’s newly released album “Glamdemic.”

3. Fredric Calev, Honeoye, New York

For three-quarters of a century, Fredric has had one true Crave – White Castle’s iconic Sliders. His father took him to White Castle when he was less than 5 years old, igniting a passion that continues to this day. Fredric celebrated with Sliders when he returned home from a two-year tour of duty in Vietnam. He and his wife often stop at White Castle during their frequent travels, sometimes going 100 miles out of their way to enjoy a Slider topped with onions, a pickle and ketchup. Fredric even passed down the tradition of eating Sliders to his son and grandsons. Being chosen as a Craver Hall of Famer is the crowning glory to his lifelong Slider passion.

4. Kyle & Kelsey Cavanaugh, Chicago, Illinois

When Kyle and Kelsey moved from Wichita, Kansas, to Chicago in 2010, they stumbled upon a White Castle, and it was love at first bite. They visited the neighborhood Castle regularly during their first few years as a young couple in Chicago. In 2012, they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day at the Love Castle, a tradition they’ve maintained since then. When they moved into their first home in 2017, the nearby White Castle became their go-to place. White Castle has played an important role in Kyle and Kelsey’s love story, and they look forward to building upon that story for many years to come.

5. Robert Donati, Muncie, Indiana

Robert loved White Castle Sliders even before he knew they were called Sliders, and he used any excuse to “Slider down” and enjoy the delicious smelling burgers — whether during his regular Friday lunch with a friend, on dates with his college sweetheart, or as the main ingredient in his Slider-based stuffing on Thanksgiving. So it wasn’t surprising when he and some Slider-loving friends took their Crave to the next level and formed an elite society of Cravers. The group, which calls itself Craver Chapter 834 after the locations of their two favorite Castles in Central Indiana, works to promote the Slider experience and turn skeptics into loyal Cravers.

6. Don Graffam, Shoreview, Minnesota

For over four decades, White Castle has been a delicious constant throughout Don’s life and the common denominator in his most memorable moments. Ever since his dad introduced him as a teenager to the gourmet goodness of Sliders, many of his fondest memories involve White Castle — from late-night trips with college friends to satisfy cravings, to receiving a gifted (or possibly stolen) White Castle garbage can that still graces his kitchen, to celebrating Valentine’s Day with his wife at White Castle. Don has introduced hundreds of people, including his own sons and numerous colleagues, to White Castle’s irresistible little burgers.

7. Jeff Lyerla, Marysville, Ohio

Sometimes a little reminder of home is all you need. Jeff served in the military with a friend and mentor named Erwin Gray – Err for short. In 2009, Jeff came home for a short leave from his deployment in Iraq. One of his first stops was a trip with his two young sons to White Castle, where they devoured a Crave Case. As a prank, Jeff saved the Crave Case and the empty Slider boxes and sent them to Err, his battle brother who also loved White Castle. While disappointed the package didn’t contain Sliders, Err enjoyed the aroma emanating from the boxes for days. Now both retired from the military, Jeff and Err like to get together when they can – usually at a White Castle.

8. Michael Newman, Cornwall, New York

When Michael was a student at Rutgers University, his mom would visit on the weekends and take him and his friends to the nearby White Castle. The group would polish off a few Crave Cases in no time. Instead of throwing away the cardboard Crave Cases, Michael would bring them back to his dorm, wipe them down to remove any food residue, and use them to tote his books and supplies across campus. The Crave Cases worked so well that he didn’t need to buy a backpack. And it was the perfect way for Michael to display his love for White Castle.

9. Sean Ruecker, St. Paul, Minnesota

Sean’s genuine love for White Castle is infectious, as he has undoubtedly converted many of his co-workers into lifelong White Castle fans. He has been instrumental in making White Castle a staple of his office’s weekly lunches, turning what might have been a routine meal into an eagerly anticipated tradition. Sean has introduced numerous colleagues to White Castle and, thanks to him, his office is filled with White Castle enthusiasts who might never have discovered the joy of the hot-and-tasty Sliders had it not been for Sean’s encouragement.

10. Gary Schwartz and Denny Schwartz, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Steve Uppman, Plymouth, Minnesota

Way back in 1967, brothers Gary and Denny and their friend Steve launched an event that has been an annual tradition since then — the White Castle Eating Derby, otherwise known as a Slider-eating competition. Every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, a mix of friends and family gather to see who can eat the most Sliders. The record, set in 1983 and reached again in 2000, is 34 Sliders. Participants look forward to this legendary event all year long. It’s not only tons of fun, but it’s also the only time of the year that many of them get to see each other. This coming November will mark 59 years that Gary, Denny and Steve have been spreading the Crave.

11. Julie Sherman, Chicago, Illinois

Many years ago, on a blazing hot Saturday, Julie had a craving for White Castle. She had seen one a few weeks earlier on a midnight bike ride, but she couldn’t quite remember where it was – and Google Maps didn’t exist to help her. So she set out on her bike to find it. But after 36 miles in 97-degree heat, Julie gave up and started to head home. That’s when she saw White Castle on the next corner. Dripping in sweat, she rode up to the drive-thru window and placed her order. She later mapped out all of the White Castles within a 25-mile radius of her home and created an epic 50-mile White Castle bike tour that she proudly led for her cycling club.