White Castle, the pioneer of The Original Slider and America’s first fast-food restaurant, is celebrating National Fast Food Day on Nov. 16 in a CRAVY way! White Castle will treat Craver Nation Rewards members with a buy one Double Cheese Slider, get one Double Cheese Slider free coupon.

The BOGO offer is available only to members of Craver Nation Rewards, White Castle’s customer loyalty program. It’s easy, fast and free to sign up for Craver Nation Rewards through White Castle’s app, and new members will get $5 off their first mobile order.

“As the ‘fast food OG,’ White Castle is encouraging everyone to lift their BOGO Double Cheese Slider and say ‘cheers,’” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “When White Castle opened its doors in 1921, we believed every family deserved access to hot and tasty affordable food. Thanks to our founder Billy Ingram, that simple idea launched an industry, and we honor that devotion to great taste and value with just as much passion today.”

The Double Cheese Slider, one of White Castle’s top sellers, features double the 100% beef of a regular Slider, melty cheese, steam-grilled goodness and a middle bun designed to capture and lock in the one-of-a-kind flavor.

The Double Cheese Slider is such a highly desired item on the Castle menu that White Castle answered Cravers’ call and introduced it as its latest grocery/retail store offering for those not near a Castle.

National Fast Food Day is for fast food fans. White Castle has more passionate fans in the industry than others, which is why they are lovingly called Cravers! The most devoted of the devoted Cravers, whose love for Sliders is unmatched, have earned a place in the hallowed halls of White Castle’s Cravers Hall of Fame, an exclusive club that White Castle created in 2001 to recognize its most zealous fans.

In 1921, White Castle launched an industry as American as apple pie and baseball when Ingram and Walter Anderson started selling small hamburgers for 5 cents each. The burgers were dubbed “Sliders” because they were so fun and easy to eat that some people said they slid down their throat. In 2014, Time magazine named White Castle’s Slider the most influential burger of all time.

“Only one fast food restaurant can stake claim to being the first, and that title belongs to us at White Castle,” Richardson said. “We began as a family-owned company and continue to be family-owned, with a main goal of delivering delicious and affordable food for your family.”