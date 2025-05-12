White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger restaurant and home to The Original Slider, is recognizing National Slider Day on May 15 by treating its customers to a complimentary Original Slider. No purchase is necessary to enjoy this delicious steamed-grilled-on-a-bed-of-onions burger. Customers can simply use a digital coupon available on White Castle’s website and social media channels or enter the code SLIDERDAY on the White Castle app to redeem the offer.

To add even more sizzle to the celebration, White Castle has a new ongoing deal: six Original Sliders for just $4. This offer, which launched May 9, brings the price of Original Sliders to just under 67¢ each and reinforces how the beloved burger brand continues to look out for its Cravers’ wallets while satisfying their hunger.

White Castle introduced National Slider Day in May 2015 to honor the iconic Original Slider, which one year earlier in 2014 Time magazine declared “the most influential burger of all time.” Though the Original Slider is highly regarded for its Crave-worthy taste, the 100% beef patty is equally as famous for its 2 x 2-inch size, making it so easy to eat it was dubbed the “Slider.”

“The introduction of the Slider in 1921 helped turn White Castle into a household name and launched the fast-food industry as we know it today,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “We think a burger that has had so much influence in the food industry is worthy of its own special day, and what better way to celebrate than to thank our customers with a complimentary Slider.”

White Castle’s selection of Sliders has grown significantly since The Original Slider was introduced over 100 years ago. In 1962, 41 years after serving its first Slider, White Castle introduced its first new menu item – the Cheese Slider. Today, White Castle restaurants offer a variety of Sliders, including the Bacon Cheese Slider, Chicken Ring Slider, Double Cheese Slider and Breakfast Slider made with a fresh cracked egg. All can be ordered morning, noon and night. More than two-thirds of White Castles are open 24/7; many are open past midnight, providing customers delicious menu offerings and value no matter what time cravings hit.

In 1987, White Castle entered the retail food business by selling its one-of-a-kind Sliders in grocery store aisles. It was the very first fast-food chain to do so. Today, 38 years later, White Castle has sold more than 6.6 billion Sliders in grocery, club and convenience stores across all 50 states. Cravers can find their closest retailer at whitecastle.com/grocery.