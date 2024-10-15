White Castle, the well-known fast-food and consumer packaged-goods company, is celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal to all veterans and active-duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant. The special offer is valid on Monday, Nov. 11.



“This gesture symbolizes our admiration and respect for those who are currently serving in a branch of the U.S. military or those who once wore the uniform,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “The sacrifice of the men and women in our nation’s military is appreciated every day. This complimentary meal on Veterans Day highlights our desire to say ‘thank you.’”



This Veterans Day, White Castle will serve its Sliders in specially designed patriotic packaging. The front of the Slider box features red and white stripes beneath the White Castle logo. The side of the box features 50 white stars on a navy blue background.



Veterans and active-duty members of the military are encouraged to visit their local White Castle to receive their complimentary meal. No purchase is necessary, but they will be asked to show a military ID.