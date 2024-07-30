Everyone is looking for value this summer, and White Castle is delivering. On July 26, the popular fast-food burger chain began offering a sack of 10 Cheese Sliders for just $7.99 — more than 30 percent off the regular price ($8.99 in New York and New Jersey). That’s less than 80 cents for each Cheese Slider — a price not seen since 2011, and a price that’s less than what most fast-food chains are charging for an individual combo meal.

White Castle initially launched the 10 for $7.99 deal earlier this month in St. Louis as part of a campaign promoting its 99th anniversary in the St. Louis market. The offer was so popular that White Castle is expanding it to all of its restaurant markets.

“Families everywhere are tired of almost needing a small loan when they go out for fast food, and we know these days our customers want to make every penny count,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “So, we’re giving our customers what they crave: 10 of our steamy, mouthwatering Cheese Sliders at a price they can’t afford to miss.”

The easily sharable sack of 10 Cheese Sliders is ideal for a lunch with friends, a family dinner, an after-school snack, a late-night treat after an evening out, or any other time the Crave hits. Customers can mix and match their choice of cheeses — American, jalapeño and smoked cheddar.

“It’s hard to believe, but it was 103 years ago when our founder, Billy Ingram, started White Castle with a simple belief: every family deserves the chance to enjoy hot, tasty and affordable food from a restaurant. The Cheesy 10 Sack deal makes that vision a reality all these years later.”

This special pricing is available for a limited time.