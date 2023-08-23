White Castle Unveils French Toast Slider and Cheddar Cheese Rings

White Castle shaped an industry with its one-of-a-kind Original Slider. Today’s White Castle restaurant menu features an array of delicious sliders, sides and more, all available any time of the day. No matter what you Crave or when you Crave it, White Castle is about to make your next meal even more memorable — introducing the all-new French Toast Slider and Cheddar Cheese Rings.

“White Castle has been innovating for over 100 years, starting with the Slider that remains an inspiration for Cravers everywhere,” says Jamie Richardson, Vice President at White Castle. “We are fortunate to have the best restaurant operations leaders in the business, and we can’t wait to serve up these new additions to our Anything, Anytime menu. But come and try ‘em quick – they are here for a limited time only.”

Breakfast lovers come to White Castle for its freshly cracked eggs, genuine Belgian waffles, crispy Hash Brown Nibblers, and perfectly prepared bacon and sausage. The newest addition to this anytime menu — the French Toast Slider — is sure to become an instant classic. Slider-sized slices of cinnamon swirl French toast bookend a freshly cracked egg, American cheese and the choice of savory sausage or hickory smoked bacon.

“As a culinary team, we believe innovation can start by looking at something people love and considering how to deliver it in a new way,” said Chef Phillip Bach, Director of Product Innovation at White Castle. “In this instance, we started with a slider sized version of French Toast and worked on re-imagining it as a complete breakfast Slider sandwich. After testing first with internal team members and then customers, we returned to the kitchen to refine the sandwich to ensure we were serving up a Craveable Slider that people can’t get anywhere else.”

At White Castle, the ring is absolutely a thing. Now at the Castle, you can satisfy your cheesy Cravings with the new Cheddar Cheese Rings. Crispy on the outside and filled with creamy cheddar cheese, the shareable side is available in 3-piece, 5-piece and 10-piece orders. Starting at just $2.99 plus tax, this limited time offering will bring your Crave full circle!

“When the Culinary Team at White Castle brainstorms around new menu innovations, we enjoy looking at what makes us unique as a brand — one such menu item is definitely our Chicken Rings,” continued Chef Bach. “One day the idea of ring-shaped cheese came up, we knew we had to see if we could make it happen. After a year of development work and trial after trial of prototypes, we felt we finally had perfected a Cheese Ring that was worthy of the White Castle name. We are so excited to get this hot and tasty new item out to everyone!”

Rounding out the news from the Castle is a Craver-favorite deal on the steamy, mouthwatering and famously shareable Cheese Sliders. For a limited time, customers can purchase 10 Sliders with their choice of American, cheddar or jalapeño cheese — or a mix of all three — for just $8.99 plus tax ($9.99 plus tax in New York and New Jersey).