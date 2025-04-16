White Castle is helping customers take their legendary Crave to new heights with the launch of a brand-new line of merchandise. The crown jewel of the spring 2025 collection? An 8-foot-tall bouncy castle with a design inspired from, you guessed it, an actual White Castle! This inflatable fun house reinforces that White Castle isn’t just about satisfying Cravings — it’s about creating memorable moments, too.

“Our House of Crave merchandise team really outdid themselves for this spring 2025 collection,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Looking ahead to the nicer weather, there is no more epic way to celebrate than with a Castle of your own!”

The one-of-a-kind White Castle Bouncy Castle is made to order and, at 12 x 12 x 8 feet, is sized for Cravers of all ages.

The new spring collection of merch, which is available exclusively at White Castle’s online store, House of Crave, also includes an array of smaller, though equally exciting, items:

A tin lunchbox. Retro meets modern with a never-before offered classic tin lunchbox. It’s perfect for Cravers of all ages, whether used for packing lunch, storing collectibles, or just showing off an affection for White Castle’s iconic Sliders.

Pickleball paddle set. As the home of The Original Slider, White Castle is well-suited to help with your slide action on the pickleball court. Pick up a pair of these paddles and slide away!

Playing cards. No tricks here, just a simple deck of White Castle-branded playing cards.

“Only Beef” T-shirt. Proclaiming “The only beef between us is this Slider,” this T-shirt is best bought in pairs.

Knight-time craver T-shirt. “Dost thou even crave?” asks the knight who adorns this grey T-shirt holding a tray of Sliders.

A “Follow Your Crave” horn. This long plastic blue horn, similar to a vuvuzela (think soccer stadium noisemaker), can be blown when the Craving hits — or at any time, for that matter.

Pint glass. Raise this pint glass, painted with the White Castle logo, and toast to memorable moments.

Bucket hat. Anyone wearing this soft, wide-brimmed bucket hat, adorned with the White Castle logo, will look super cool eating Sliders.

White Castle’s House of Crave online store features dozens more White Castle-branded items, from tote bags, tumblers and ornaments to bathrobes, ballcaps and bathing suits. New items will be released seasonally throughout the year.

“We have so many customers who are passionate about White Castle, and our House of Crave merchandise reflects that enthusiasm,” Richardson said. “From eye-catching apparel to fun collectibles, our online store offers a variety of unique items that allow our devoted fans to celebrate their love for White Castle any day of the week!”