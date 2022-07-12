White Castle Unveils 'Night Castle' Merchandise

White Castle has long been a late-night hot spot, the last stop after a fun night, the place to gather for nocturnal cravings. It’s a reputation that the 101-year-old family-owned business not only relishes, but also encourages by keeping its castles open late to serve its Cravers morning, noon and night.

In recognition of its standing as the after-hours scene for food and fun, White Castle is introducing Night Castle-branded merchandise and packaging.

Anyone who picks up a 20-Slider Crave Clutch will notice the box sports a new, limited-time Night Castle design featuring scary eyes and teeth, turning the normal packaging into a late-night party monster to inspire nighttime merrymaking. Three new collectible soft drink cups will also feature a Night Castle design.

Meanwhile, White Castle’s House of Crave online gift shop now offers a line of Night Castle apparel, including socks, a hoodie, a beanie cap, a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and a Hawaiian shirt, as well as Night Castle accessories like LED cups, LED ice cubes, an LED gaming mousepad, an ice bucket, and a sleep mask.

“When the sun goes down, we’re like a beacon of light to our many Cravers looking for good food and good fun after dark,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Our new Night Castle packaging and merchandise make it more fun than ever to enjoy White Castle at night. We’re the late-night food adventure that they’ve been craving.”

No matter where Cravers live — close to or far from a White Castle — the brand can still be part of their late-night adventures. White Castle’s famous sliders — and now their juicy tender white meat chicken rings — are available in the freezer aisles of grocery and other retail stores across the country.