White Castle Welcomes Summer with Chicken Rings Deal

White Castle is ringing in the summer with a hot deal to match the summer heat. The iconic hamburger chain is offering 10 Chicken Rings for $2.99 ($3.99 in Arizona). The crispy, uniquely shaped Chicken Rings made with all white meat chicken are sure to leave Cravers satisfied while not taking a big bite out of their wallets.

“A hot and tasty meal at an appetizing price is how we feed the souls of craver generations everywhere,” says Jamie Richardson, vice president for White Castle. “The Chicken Rings are delicious and fun to eat and will help Cravers enjoy a hot summer treat while not breaking the bank.”

You can’t have fun without the bun! So, White Castle is introducing the New Bacon Ranch Chicken Ring Slider, made with two all-white meat chicken rings, crispy bacon, and zesty and creamy Hidden Valley Original Ranch, all served on White Castle’s signature bun made in its own bakeries. Cravers will be able to get two of them for only $3 at participating White Castles.

“White Castle is going all out this summer to deliver quality meals at a great price point,” Richardson adds. “The pairing of three favorites, Chicken Rings, bacon, and Hidden Valley Original Ranch, is a tasty treat that will satisfy cravings throughout the season.”

Of course, you need something to wash it down with, and White Castle has that covered. Your choice of Summer Smoothies made with real fruit and yogurt, come in two flavors, strawberry banana and strawberry lemonade.

And this summer, White Castle Chicken Rings can also be found in the freezer aisles of grocery and retail stores across the U.S.